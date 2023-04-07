BROKEN BOW — The Cozad Haymakers and Gothenburg Swedes competed at the Mark Russell Field on Thursday, April 6 in Broken Bow.

Alliance, Aurora, Broken Bow, Cozad, Gothenburg, Holdrege, Kearney Catholic, McCook, O’Neill, Ord and Scottsbluff were among the teams that faced-off at the invite.

The Gothenburg girls and boys teams both took third place. Cozad lady Makers placed fifth and the boys took seventh.

SWEDES

Bennett Geiken- 5th in shot put and 12th in discus

Gabe Smith- 16th in discus

Aiden McKenna- 22nd in shot put and 26th in discus

Caleb Thomalla- 23rd in shot put

Kooper Koehn- 12th in high jump and 27th in long jump

Caden Neels- 29th in long jump and 13th in triple jump

Jake Burge- 2nd in pole vault

Tra Rossell- 6th in pole vault

Jackson Daum- 21st in long jump

Jonathan Davis- 5th in the 400m

Wes Geiken- 6th in the 400m

Isaiah Urman- 4th in the 800m

Nathan Sager- 5th in the 800m

Ethan Olson- 9th in the 800m and 2nd in the 3200m

Parker Graves- 1st in the 1600m

Yahriel Gaeta- 7th in the 1600m

Carson Reiman- 17th in the 1600m

Abel Flores- 3rd in the 3200m

Evan Johnson- 7th in the 110m hurdles and 5th in the 300m hurdles

Torren Wind- 6th in the 300m hurdles

Sean Meints- 8th in the 300m hurdles

4x100 relay- 3rd place – Harbur, Mroczek, Burge and Geiken

4x400 relay- 2nd place – Harbur, Burge, Davis and Geiken

4x800 relay- 1st place- Graves, Sager, Gaeta and Urman

4x100 throwers relay – 5th place – Bennett Geiken, Aiden McKenna, Caleb Thomalla and Gabe Smith

HAYMAKERS

Jaden Cervantes- 2nd in shot put

Jaden Vollenweider- 4th in shot put and 1st in discus

Eli Boryca- 13th in discus

Bryson Snider- 7th in high jump

Boston Irish- 9th in pole vault

Chayden Hoffmaster- 5th in long jump

Tyree Smith- 28th in shot put and 7th in discus

Cord Chytka- 7th in the 100m dash and 4th in triple jump

Camden Bussinger- 8th in triple jump

Austin Priel- 13th in the 400m and 17th in long jump

Connor Brock- 23rd in the 400m

Gabriel Forrest- 25th in the 400m

Koang Deng- 19th in the 1600m and 12th in the 3200m

Chance Karges-26th in the 1600m and 15th in the 3200m

Joel Alvarado-28th in the 1600m

Monty Brooks-Follmer- 1st in high jump, 8th in the 110m hurdles and 7th in the 300m hurdles

Lorenzo Levario- 10th in the 300m hurdles

Dreu White- 13th in the 300m hurdles, 5th in high jump and 18th in long jump

4x100 relay- 4th place – Isaac White, Cord Chytka, Dreu White and Irish

4x400 relay- 6th place – Bryson Snider, Landon Baker, Braiton Snider and Chayden Hoffmaster

4x800 relay- 8th place – Baker, Braiton Snider, Kolton Goff and Levario

LADY SWEDES

Ava Weyers- 2nd in long jump and 3rd in triple jump

Payton Peterson- 18th in triple jump

Taylor Burge- 12th in long jump

Ellarey Harm- 3rd in high jump and 5th in discus

Addi Wyatt- 7th in discus and 4th in shot put

Taryn O’Hare- 8th in shot put

Madison Smith- 5th in high jump and 1st in discus

Mckenna Gilligan- 8th in high jump

Addisyn Streeter- 24th in shot put

Avery Salomon- 18th in the 1600m

Abby Negley- 20th in the 1600m

Hayden Ricley- 19th in the 400m

Clara Evert- 8th in the 200m dash

Layla Healey- 13th in the 800m

Ruby Bell- 14th in the 800m and 19th in the 400m

Lindly Anderson- 18th in the 400m

Maddie Bogus- 22nd in the 1600m

Aubrey O’Hare- 2nd in the 100m and 300m hurdles

Rileigh McClay- 7th in the 300m hurdles

4x100 relay- 4th place – Burge, Weyers, Evert and Aubrey O’Hare

4x400 relay – 4th place – Aubrey O’Hare, Weyers, Evert and Burger

4x800 relay- 4th place – Layla Healey, Abby Negley, Avery Salomon and Anderson

LADY MAKERS

Kelseigh Romero- 11th in long jump, 8th in pole vault

Leonie Neufeld- 15th in long jump and 16th in the 400m

Imma Camps-Peris- 26th in long jump and 22nd in the 400m

Blair Brennan- 7th in pole vault and 4th in the 100m dash

Mallory Applegate- 9th in pole vault, 1st in the 1600m and 7th in the 800m

Taryn Chytka- 2nd in high jump, 25th in discus

Megan Dyer- 7th in high jump

Makaia Baker- 2nd in the 100 and 200m dash

Taylor Howell- 12th in high jump

Maddie Spaulding- 9th in discus and 21st in shot put

Greeley Cargill- 15th in discus and 26th in shot put

Karyn Burkholder- 1st in the 300m hurdles, 7th in the 100m hurdles and 5th in the 400m

Lucha Olvera- 8th in the 300m hurdles

Jorja Yocom- 29th in shot put

Haley Barnes- 21st in the 1600m and 20th in the 800m

Ellie Albrecht- 23rd in the 1600m

Taeh Soe- 12th in the 3200m and 21st in the 800m

4x100 relay- 8th place – Brilee Wiese, Olvera, Howell and Romero

4x400 relay- 3rd place – Burkholder, Applegate, Brennan and Baker

4x800 relay- 8th place – Albrecht, Howell, Camps-Peris and Barnes

4x100 throwers relay – 2nd place – Spaulding, Yocom, Cargill and Chytka

The Swedes and Haymakers compete in Gothenburg on Thursday, April 13 at 2:30 p.m.