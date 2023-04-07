BROKEN BOW — The Cozad Haymakers and Gothenburg Swedes competed at the Mark Russell Field on Thursday, April 6 in Broken Bow.
Alliance, Aurora, Broken Bow, Cozad, Gothenburg, Holdrege, Kearney Catholic, McCook, O’Neill, Ord and Scottsbluff were among the teams that faced-off at the invite.
The Gothenburg girls and boys teams both took third place. Cozad lady Makers placed fifth and the boys took seventh.
SWEDES
Bennett Geiken- 5th in shot put and 12th in discus
Gabe Smith- 16th in discus
Aiden McKenna- 22nd in shot put and 26th in discus
Caleb Thomalla- 23rd in shot put
Kooper Koehn- 12th in high jump and 27th in long jump
Caden Neels- 29th in long jump and 13th in triple jump
Jake Burge- 2nd in pole vault
Tra Rossell- 6th in pole vault
Jackson Daum- 21st in long jump
Jonathan Davis- 5th in the 400m
Wes Geiken- 6th in the 400m
Isaiah Urman- 4th in the 800m
Nathan Sager- 5th in the 800m
Ethan Olson- 9th in the 800m and 2nd in the 3200m
Parker Graves- 1st in the 1600m
Yahriel Gaeta- 7th in the 1600m
Carson Reiman- 17th in the 1600m
Abel Flores- 3rd in the 3200m
Evan Johnson- 7th in the 110m hurdles and 5th in the 300m hurdles
Torren Wind- 6th in the 300m hurdles
Sean Meints- 8th in the 300m hurdles
4x100 relay- 3rd place – Harbur, Mroczek, Burge and Geiken
4x400 relay- 2nd place – Harbur, Burge, Davis and Geiken
4x800 relay- 1st place- Graves, Sager, Gaeta and Urman
4x100 throwers relay – 5th place – Bennett Geiken, Aiden McKenna, Caleb Thomalla and Gabe Smith
HAYMAKERS
Jaden Cervantes- 2nd in shot put
Jaden Vollenweider- 4th in shot put and 1st in discus
Eli Boryca- 13th in discus
Bryson Snider- 7th in high jump
Boston Irish- 9th in pole vault
Chayden Hoffmaster- 5th in long jump
Tyree Smith- 28th in shot put and 7th in discus
Cord Chytka- 7th in the 100m dash and 4th in triple jump
Camden Bussinger- 8th in triple jump
Austin Priel- 13th in the 400m and 17th in long jump
Connor Brock- 23rd in the 400m
Gabriel Forrest- 25th in the 400m
Koang Deng- 19th in the 1600m and 12th in the 3200m
Chance Karges-26th in the 1600m and 15th in the 3200m
Joel Alvarado-28th in the 1600m
Monty Brooks-Follmer- 1st in high jump, 8th in the 110m hurdles and 7th in the 300m hurdles
Lorenzo Levario- 10th in the 300m hurdles
Dreu White- 13th in the 300m hurdles, 5th in high jump and 18th in long jump
4x100 relay- 4th place – Isaac White, Cord Chytka, Dreu White and Irish
4x400 relay- 6th place – Bryson Snider, Landon Baker, Braiton Snider and Chayden Hoffmaster
4x800 relay- 8th place – Baker, Braiton Snider, Kolton Goff and Levario
LADY SWEDES
Ava Weyers- 2nd in long jump and 3rd in triple jump
Payton Peterson- 18th in triple jump
Taylor Burge- 12th in long jump
Ellarey Harm- 3rd in high jump and 5th in discus
Addi Wyatt- 7th in discus and 4th in shot put
Taryn O’Hare- 8th in shot put
Madison Smith- 5th in high jump and 1st in discus
Mckenna Gilligan- 8th in high jump
Addisyn Streeter- 24th in shot put
Avery Salomon- 18th in the 1600m
Abby Negley- 20th in the 1600m
Hayden Ricley- 19th in the 400m
Clara Evert- 8th in the 200m dash
Layla Healey- 13th in the 800m
Ruby Bell- 14th in the 800m and 19th in the 400m
Lindly Anderson- 18th in the 400m
Maddie Bogus- 22nd in the 1600m
Aubrey O’Hare- 2nd in the 100m and 300m hurdles
Rileigh McClay- 7th in the 300m hurdles
4x100 relay- 4th place – Burge, Weyers, Evert and Aubrey O’Hare
4x400 relay – 4th place – Aubrey O’Hare, Weyers, Evert and Burger
4x800 relay- 4th place – Layla Healey, Abby Negley, Avery Salomon and Anderson
LADY MAKERS
Kelseigh Romero- 11th in long jump, 8th in pole vault
Leonie Neufeld- 15th in long jump and 16th in the 400m
Imma Camps-Peris- 26th in long jump and 22nd in the 400m
Blair Brennan- 7th in pole vault and 4th in the 100m dash
Mallory Applegate- 9th in pole vault, 1st in the 1600m and 7th in the 800m
Taryn Chytka- 2nd in high jump, 25th in discus
Megan Dyer- 7th in high jump
Makaia Baker- 2nd in the 100 and 200m dash
Taylor Howell- 12th in high jump
Maddie Spaulding- 9th in discus and 21st in shot put
Greeley Cargill- 15th in discus and 26th in shot put
Karyn Burkholder- 1st in the 300m hurdles, 7th in the 100m hurdles and 5th in the 400m
Lucha Olvera- 8th in the 300m hurdles
Jorja Yocom- 29th in shot put
Haley Barnes- 21st in the 1600m and 20th in the 800m
Ellie Albrecht- 23rd in the 1600m
Taeh Soe- 12th in the 3200m and 21st in the 800m
4x100 relay- 8th place – Brilee Wiese, Olvera, Howell and Romero
4x400 relay- 3rd place – Burkholder, Applegate, Brennan and Baker
4x800 relay- 8th place – Albrecht, Howell, Camps-Peris and Barnes
4x100 throwers relay – 2nd place – Spaulding, Yocom, Cargill and Chytka
The Swedes and Haymakers compete in Gothenburg on Thursday, April 13 at 2:30 p.m.