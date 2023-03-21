KEARNEY — The Cozad Haymaker and Gothenburg Swede track teams traveled to Kearney to compete at the UNK Indoor all-class track meet on Friday, March 17.

Maker girls

Makaia Baker placed third in the 55 meter dash with a time of 7.56 and 16th in the high jump with a jump of 4’6”.

Blair Brennan took sixth place in the 55 meter dash with a time of 7.72 and seventh place in the pole vault with a mark of 9’6”.

Taryn Chytka placed 17th in the 200 meter dash with a time of 31.22 and 21st in the high jump with a mark of 4’4”.

Inmaculada Camps-Peris placed 18th in the 200 meter dash with a time of 31.77 and 15th in the long jump with a mark of 12’4.5”.

Leonie Neufeld placed 19th in the 200 meter dash with a time of 31.87 and 11th in the long jump with a mark of 13’8.25”.

Karyn Burkholder placed second in the 800 meter run with a time of 2:40.79 and eighth in the 55 meter hurdles with a time of 9.75.

Mallory Applegate placed third in the one-mile run with a time of 5:57.

Ellie Albrecht placed fourth in the 3200 meter run with a time of 17:00.08.

Megan Dyer took 19th place in the high jump with a mark of 4’6”.

Kelseigh Romero placed 10th in the pole vault with a mark of 9’.

The 4x400 meter relay team of Camps-Peris, Baker, Burkholder and Neufeld placed third with a time of 4:33.98.

Maker boys

Alex Werner placed seventh in the 55 meter dash with a time of 6.79

Braiton Snider placed 18th in the 200 meter dash with a time of 26.45 and 10th in the 400 meter dash with a time of 58.23.

Gabriel Forrest placed 25th in the 200 meter dash with a time of 30.63.

Austin Priel placed 14th in the 400 meter dash with a time of 59.39 and 17th in the long jump with a mark of 17’10”.

Lorenzo Levario took sixth place in the 800 meter run with a time of 2:20.

Landon Baker placed 20th in the 800 meter run with a time of 2:30.63.

Koang Deng placed 22nd in the 800 meter run with a time of 2:36.

Chance Karges placed 10th in the 3200 meter run with a time of 12:36.

The 4x800 meter relay team which consisted of Levario, Deng, Baker and Olliver Davis placed sixth with a time of 9:33.

Cash Chytka took home first place in the high jump with a mark of 6’4” and fifth in the long jump with a mark of 19’9”.

Monty Brooks-Follmer placed sixth in the high jump with a mark of 5’10”.

Dreu White took ninth place in the high jump with a mark of 5’6”.

Boston Irish placed seventh in the pole vault with a mark of 12’.

Cord Chytka placed sixth in the triple jump with a mark of 40’1.5”.

Camden Bussinger placed 11th in the triple jump with a mark of 38’.

Jaden Cervantes took third place in shot put with a throw of 49’5”.

Jaden Vollenweider placed seventh in shot put with a throw of 44’6.75”.

Izaac Langley placed 15th in shot put with a throw of 42’4.25”.

Swede girls

Clara Evert placed 12th in 200 meter dash with a time of 29.66 and 10th in the triple jump with a mark of 28’3.5”.

Ellarey Harm placed 18th in the high jump with a mark of 4’6”.

Madison Smith took 19th place in the high jump with a mark of 4’6” and 13th in shot put with a throw of 31’1”.

Ashlyn Richeson placed sixth in the pole vault with a mark at 9’6”.

Sophia Aden placed 18th in the pole vault with a mark of 7’.

Ava Weyers placed first in the long jump with a mark of 16’.

Addi Wyatt placed fourth in shot put with a throw of 35’7.25”.

Addisyn Streeter placed 23rd in shot put with a throw of 26’1.75”.

Swede boys

Wes Geiken placed ninth in the 200 meter dash with a time of 24.69. The 4x400 meter relay team of Zach Harbur, Trey Stevens, Jake Burge and Geiken placed second with a time of 3:49.

Kooper Koehn placed 14th in the high jump with a mark of 5’4” and 18th in long jump with a mark of 17’7.5”.

Jake Burge placed seventh in the pole vault with a mark of 12’.

Tyler Trumbley placed ninth in the pole vault with a mark of 12’.

Kade Cox placed 14th in the pole vault with a mark of 11’.

Alaric Jesseph took 13th place in long jump with a mark of 18’7”.

Zach Harbur placed ninth in the triple jump with a mark of 38’8.5”. Bennett Geiken placed 10th in shot put with a throw of 44’1.75”. Caleb Thomalla placed 25th in shot put with a throw of 37’3.75”.