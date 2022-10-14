Maker Bussinger signs to Concordia Wrestling

When talking about his decision to sign on with Concordia University, Bryson Bussinger said, “It was a really good atmosphere when I went there. I got to wrestle with the team when I visited and it just felt like a family.”

Bussinger plans to major in education at Concordia aside from joining the wrestling team.

Bryson has been wrestling since he was a kid.

His biggest inspirations are his uncles, his family and coaches.

He has big plans for his upcoming senior wrestling season. “I would love to win state this year or at least medal,” he stated.

To prepare for his senior wrestling career, Bussinger worked hard over the summer to improve his skills. He commented, “I’ve put in countless hours.”

Before a match, he mentally prepares by pacing back and forth.

As wrestling is a very individual sport, he helps his teammates by telling them “Only you can control what happens. You have to control your attitude and effort.”

His advice to younger wrestlers would be to encourage them to “put in the work, you have to put in the work.”

For his senior year, Bussinger only wanted to focus on his passion for wrestling so he gave up football.