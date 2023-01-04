Major winter system rings in New Year for Nebraska

LEXINGTON — The 2023 New Year was ushered in by impacts from a major winter storm over the course of Monday and Tuesday, Jan. 2-3.

A strong low pressure system brought heavy snow and ice across the state. The system developed over the central High Plains and ejected out over Nebraska, crossing the south central area of the state, National Weather Service – Hastings meteorologist Angela Pfannkuch said.

The arrival of the system prompted ice storm and winter storm warning winter weather advisories across the NWS Hastings area. Pfannkuch said the trickiest part of the forecast was the surface temperatures, as they would dictate if an area saw snow, rain or sleet to start with.

During the event, Pfannkuch said areas to the north and west of the warning area saw snow earlier, while the south and east saw more rain, sleet or graupel, precipitation that forms when supercooled water droplets in air are collected and freeze on falling snowflakes. It is distinct from hail or ice pellets.

Locally, impacts from the system began on Monday, with rain turning to mixed precipitation and then snow by the evening hours. Impacts to travel were acutely felt Tuesday morning as drifting snow covered roadways across the area.

Many roads had ice below the snowpack, the Nebraska State Patrol’s Facebook page said. Troopers had responded to 35 crashes, assisted 175 motorists between Monday and Tuesday afternoon.

The temperature gradient across south central Nebraska led to a fairly sharp drop off in snow amounts, with reports in Gothenburg and Cozad of seven inches, snow at Lexington was measured around four inches, Elwood saw around 3.8 inches and Sumner reported five inches.

Farther to the east, Kearney reported two inches while Grand Island and Hastings saw around or under an inch of snow.

The highest amounts of snow in the state fell across the north central area where there were reports of 12 to 18 inches near the South Dakota-Nebraska state line. North Platte and the surrounding area reported nine inches, while areas of the Panhandle saw around four to 11 inches.

The North Platte Telegraph reported that the city saw its heaviest snowfall in nearly two years, the most Feb. 6, 2021, when 8.5 inches fell in the midst of a three-day Feb. 5-7 storm that left a total of 13.3 inches. Two weeks of subfreezing daytime highs and bitterly cold nights followed.

The system responsible for the snow departed Nebraska and became a fully closed off low pressure area over southern Minnesota on Wednesday morning. Pfannkuch said the system had lost momentum and was being blocked by weak ridging farther to the east.

Wrap around snow was possible over parts of Nebraska until the system is pushed east by the next coming in from the Pacific.

While dealing with the impacts likely caused headaches for many residents, the precipitation this early in the year is welcomed for the state that experienced drought comparable to 2012 last year.

More and frequent precipitation will be needed this year across the state to bring some drought relief.

Per the last U.S. Drought Monitor update of 2022, western and central Dawson County was still under extreme drought conditions, eastern Dawson and Gosper counties faced severe drought and western Gosper saw moderate drought lingering into the New Year.