Maintenance work will begin on N-283, near Elwood on March 8

ELWOOD — Weather permitting, a crack seal project will begin March 8 on

N-283, according to the Nebraska Department of Transportation. Crack sealing is a process of cleaning

and filling open joints and cracks in the surface with sealant to prevent entry of moisture and debris.

State maintenance forces will be performing a crack seal from Reference Post 31 to Reference Post 56,

near Elwood. The work is anticipated to take 10 days. Traffic will be maintained with a pilot car and

flaggers.

Motorists are reminded to drive cautiously in and near work zones, to buckle up, and put phones down.