Maintenance work will begin on N-283, near Elwood on March 8

Press Release Nebraska Department of Transportation
ELWOOD — Weather permitting, a crack seal project will begin March 8 on
N-283, according to the Nebraska Department of Transportation. Crack sealing is a process of cleaning
and filling open joints and cracks in the surface with sealant to prevent entry of moisture and debris.
Support Local Journalism
Your subscription makes our reporting possible.{{featured_button_text}}
State maintenance forces will be performing a crack seal from Reference Post 31 to Reference Post 56,
near Elwood. The work is anticipated to take 10 days. Traffic will be maintained with a pilot car and
flaggers.
Motorists are reminded to drive cautiously in and near work zones, to buckle up, and put phones down.
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!