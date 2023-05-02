LEXINGTON — In the semi-final round of Class B Sub-Districts, the Lexington Minutemaids hosted the Holdrege Dusters on Monday, May 1.

The Maids got on the board early with a 35-foot goal from Marlene Vargas. With 11 minutes left in the first half, Maid Citlali Prado scores to give Lexington a two point lead.

“We knew going in that Holdrege would pack the box and settle back. We had hoped to pull them out a bit more than we did to help create space in behind their back line”, stated Head Coach Keith Allen.

In the second half, the Maids held most of the possessions and kept Holdrege from getting any shots on goal. Maid Prado hit the back of the net to give Lexington a three to zero lead. With only minutes left in regulation time, Lexington’s Maylin Novoa kicked in the final goal for the Maids.

Lexington won four to zero and moved on to play in the sub-district final against Scottsbluff on Tuesday, May 2.

There were 11 corner kicks and Lexington outshot the Dusters 28 to zero.

Goal assists were by Melany Alvarez, Novoa and Bernience Garcia.

Maid goalie, Dulce Arredondo, had zero saves on zero Holdrege shots.

Allen said, “The midfield continues to build attack and make decisions quicker. We are going to need a great showing when Scottsbluff shows up on Tuesday for the Sub-District final. The girls just need to play a bit faster and make good decisions.”