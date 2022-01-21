Maids rally falls short; Minutemen struggles continue

LEXINGTON — Lexington basketball fans witnessed improvement from the Maids and continued offensive struggles from the Minutemen Tuesday night against McCook. The girls game featured a string of scoring sprees from the teams, with McCook grabbing a 44-39 while the boys game was controlled from start to finish by the Bison posting a 66-27 victory.

McCook sprinted out to a 12-2 advantage in the opening four minutes before Lexington found a groove. The Maids accounted for eight unanswered points to storm back, only to see the Bison add six points in the final minute of the first quarter to enjoy an 18-10 lead.

In the second quarter, McCook quickly posted a three pointer to jump out to a 21-10 lead, the first double digit advantage of the game. Lexington battled back to trail 27-22 at halftime

Senior Sarah Treffer accounted for all 10 first quarter points and 15 of the Maids 22 first half points.

The Maids opened the second half with scores from Senior Mia Rowe and Treffer to narrow the spread to one point 42 seconds into the third quarter. McCook started an 11 point spree over the following remainder of the third quarter to open up a dozen point advantage.