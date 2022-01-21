Maids rally falls short; Minutemen struggles continue

LEXINGTON — Lexington basketball fans witnessed improvement from the Maids and continued offensive struggles from the Minutemen Tuesday night against McCook. The girls game featured a string of scoring sprees from the teams, with McCook grabbing a 44-39 while the boys game was controlled from start to finish by the Bison posting a 66-27 victory.
McCook sprinted out to a 12-2 advantage in the opening four minutes before Lexington found a groove. The Maids accounted for eight unanswered points to storm back, only to see the Bison add six points in the final minute of the first quarter to enjoy an 18-10 lead.
In the second quarter, McCook quickly posted a three pointer to jump out to a 21-10 lead, the first double digit advantage of the game. Lexington battled back to trail 27-22 at halftime
Senior Sarah Treffer accounted for all 10 first quarter points and 15 of the Maids 22 first half points.
The Maids opened the second half with scores from Senior Mia Rowe and Treffer to narrow the spread to one point 42 seconds into the third quarter. McCook started an 11 point spree over the following remainder of the third quarter to open up a dozen point advantage.
Lexington slowly clawed back but was forced to foul over the final minute and connected with a three-pointer from Rowe and free-throws from Treffer to final their way to a 42-39 score with 4.4 seconds remaining.
McCook, after missing the front end of two one and one opportunities, sent senior Sierra Kotschwar to the line, sinking both chances and the Maids’ hopes for victory.
Treffer finished with 22 points and Rowe with 13, including three three-pointers. The loss dropped the Maids to 3-11 for the season.
Minutemen outmatched by Bison
McCook boys started fast and never took their foot off the gas in the runaway victory. To start the game, McCook posted 12 unanswered points in the opening four minutes before Daud Daud connected on a pair of free throws.
Before fans’ seats warmed up, McCook sprinted out to a 23-7 lead to end the first quarter. McCook tallied five three-point scores in the rally.
Lexington kept pace in the second quarter to trail 33-15. The third quarter was a different story as McCook hit four three-pointers to explode out to a 54-23 advantage.
The “mercy” rule came into effect halfway through the fourth quarter and Coach Zach Jones inserted the bench players for the Minutemen.
Lexington was led by Daud with seven points, Caden West and Dru Truax followed with six points. McCook was led by Brendan Gillen with 28 points, including six three-pointers.