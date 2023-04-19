LEXINGTON — The Minutemaids hosted a tennis dual against the Hastings Tigers on Tuesday, April 18.

It was a beautiful evening despite the complications of the wind.

Lexington pulled off the win five to four over the Tigers

In number one singles, Ella Young was defeated four to eight over Hasting’s Keira Erickson.

For the number two singles, Molly Dowling fell four to eight against Cara Ansbach.

Maid Kayleigh Cetak lost two to eight in number three singles against Lexi Benson.

Brooklyn Lul won eight to one over Tiger Bianca Truong in number four singles.

For number five singles, Maid Jarline Martinez took the win eight to six over Ruby Schardt.

In a thrilling comeback, Lexington’s Ashley Chiguil won nine to seven over Tiger Meeka Francis.

DOUBLES

Maid Cetak and Lul lost four to eight in number one doubles against Ansbach and Benson.

In number two doubles, Martinez and Chiguil won their match eight to three over Truong and Schardt.

Lexington’s Hannah Scharff and Emily Sonthana fought for the eight to six win over Francis and Erickson in number three doubles.

The Minutemaids hit the road to Hastings on Thursday, April 27 at 10 a.m.