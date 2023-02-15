LEXINGTON — The Lexington Minutemaids and Minutemen hosted a round of ball against the Adams Central Patriots on Thursday, Feb. 9.

Taking it to the Maids in the first quarter, the lady Patriots scored 16 points and left Lexington in the dust.

The pressure of the full court press that the Patriots put up left the Maids struggling with turnovers.

In the second quarter, the Maids continued to turn the ball over giving the lady Patriots more chances to score.

Going into halftime, the Maids were down by 18.

Lexington couldn’t buy a bucket in the third quarter as they only scored two points. The Patriots put it to them as they scored 20.

During the fourth quarter, the lady Patriots subbed in their young bench players to finish out the game. The Minutemaids never gave up and continued to battle to the end.

Lexington lost 16-53.

Maid Marissa Garcia had five points, Ilhan Moulid had three, Abrianna Reynosa had three, Hannah Scharff had three and Kianna Clouse had two.

The Minutemaids start Sub-District play on Monday, Feb. 20. Information on the game was not available at time of publication.

MINUTEMEN

It was not the start the Minutemen had hoped for as the Patriots went up by six. The Minutemen struggled with turnovers that led to the Patriots scoring.

In the second quarter, the Minutemen found their groove and Daud Daud hit back to back three-pointers. The Minutemen tied the game at 21 after Greysen Strauss sunk two free throws with a minute and half left on the clock.

At halftime, Lexington took the lead 25-24.

The third quarter had Dru Truax and Isaiah Ellingson making threes that sent the Minutemen up 33-30. On the other end, Adams Central hit a three to take back the lead by two.

As the fourth quarter rolled around, the Minutemen couldn’t find the bucket and fell behind the Patriots 35-42. The Patriots held the Minutemen to seven points scored as they boosted ahead with 13 points.

Lexington Minutemen lost the bout 42-53.

Leading in scoring for the Minutemen were Daud with 17 points, Truax had nine, Strauss had eight, Jase Carpenter had three and Kaden West had two.

The Minutemen hit the road to Alliance on Thursday, Feb. 16 with a 6:30 p.m. tip-off time.