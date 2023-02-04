LEXINGTON — The Lexington Minutemaids hosted the Broken Bow Indians on Tuesday, Jan. 31 for an evening on the court.

Broken Bow took off in the first quarter scoring 14 points. The Maids couldn’t buy a bucket and left the quarter with zero on the board.

Lexington struggled in the second quarter as the Indians put on a full court press. On defense, the Indians overpowered the Maids forcing turnovers and converting them into points. The Maids finally got on the board with six points.

Leading into halftime, Broken Bow was up 29 to six.

The Minutemaids came out stronger on offense in the third quarter as they scored seven points but the Indians didn’t let up. The Indians scored 13.

In the fourth quarter, the Maids put up two points and held the Indians to five.

Lexington lost 15-47.

Maid Ilhan Moulid scored six points, Kianna Clouse had five and Marissa Garcia had four.

Hitting the road on Friday, Feb. 3, the Minutemaids tipped off against Grand Island Central Catholic. On Saturday, Feb. 4, the Maids host the Aurora Huskies with a 3:45 p.m. tip-off.