LEXINGTON — On Tuesday, April 18, the Lexington Minutemen and Minutemaid soccer teams took on the Kearney Catholic Stars at Ray Ehlers Stadium.

The Minutemen took the earlier this evening and broke out early with the lead with goals from Antonio Moro and Kenny Morales-Juarez.

Lexington kept the Stars from shooting on goal during the first half.

Going into halftime, the Minutemen were up two to zero.

The second half was all the Minutemen as they put in five more goals and shutout the Stars.

Minuteman Alex Perez scored three, Kenny Garcia had one and Mario Maravilla scored one in the second half to give Lexington the victory.

Lexington won seven to zero.

MAIDS

The Minutemaids scored early into the first half with a goal from Berniece Garcia.

With five minutes left in the first half, the Stars snuck in a goal to tie the score at 1.

In the second half, the Maids and Stars were tied up at two. Lexington had the last possession in the final minutes of regulation play but couldn’t convert a goal to avoid going into overtime.

During the first overtime, neither team was able to put in a goal which led to a second overtime.

Lexington was hit hard in the final minute and a half in the second overtime when the Stars kicked in a goal for the win.

The Maids lost two to three.

Scoring for the Maids was Garcia with one and Ariana Cabrera had one. Goalie Dulce Arredondo allowed all three goals from the Stars.

“Our girls played a solid game and moved the ball well. The girls really played inspired ball and connected a lot of passes in the midfield,” Head Coach Keith Allen stated.

Lexington’s JV team had a hard fought loss against the Stars, zero to one.

The Minutemaids and Minutemen played on the road against Aurora on Thursday, April 20.

On Friday, April 21, the Maids kicked off against Holdrege in an away game and the Minutemen were on the road at Papillion La-Vista.