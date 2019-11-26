LEXINGTON — Two Lexington students have received the distinction of Elks Student of the Month. Madison Sutton and Emily Briones received the distinction.
Sutton is the daughter of Rustin and Kimberly Sutton, she is currently a senior at Lexington High School and previously attended Bryan Elementary.
Her currently GPA is 4.7, and she is second in her class of 225 students.
Sutton has been involved school activities such as softball, basketball, track, powerlifting, color guard, National Honor Society and L-Club.
Community organizations she has been a part of include FCA, 4-H Club, Parkview Baptist Youth Group and St. Ann’s Catholic Church member.
Her community service includes, Parkview Day of Caring, concessions, Refuge Food Pantry, Christmas Impact, Majestic Theatre volunteer, Operation Santa Claus, Interact trash pickup, YMCA Youth Basketball Coach, Parkview childcare volunteer and Mexico mission trip.
Awards Sutton has earned include, honor roll, Super A’s, varsity letters in softball, basketball, track and powerlifting, academic scholarship award, Athlete of the Week and 100 percent attended in summer weight room from freshman to senior year.
“Madison is one of our role models for our female students here in school and is constantly proving to our students that one can achieve their goals through hard work and dedication,” wrote High School Instruction Coach Eric Bell in his recommendation letter, “Madison is one of those students that teachers enjoy having in their classroom.”
The other Elks Student was Emily Briones, the daughter of Armando and Patricia Briones, she is a senior at LHS and previously attended Sandoz Elementary.
Briones’ GPA currently sits at 4.6 and she is sixth out of her class of 225 students.
In school, Briones has been involved in speech, band, mock trial, the school musical, student council, soccer and National Honor Society. She was also acting vice president in the Student-Principal Educational Advisory Committee, SPEAC.
In the community she has been a part of the Majestic Theatre, Goodwill, the freshman service project, Waffle Man fundraiser and interpreting at Pershing Elementary.
The awards Briones has won include, honor roll, varsity letters in speech and band, Hispanic Heritage Essay winner, George Arias Leadership Award and the triple threat award.
“Emily is destined for greatness, she sees it in herself, her family sees it in her and I can see it in her,” wrote LHS biology/anatomy teacher Mike Zarate, “I have no reservations about recommending her.”
