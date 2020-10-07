M&M Feeders wins Certified Angus Beef honors

“We could see the cattle industry was changing,” Mel says. “The packers were out here and the corn was out here and it was a good move for us.”

It took patience and prayer, and a big dose of faith.

“We’ve been blessed that we’ve been given this area, and this facility, and blessed with my kids because they love the business.”

Daron went off to college to study animal science, Marvin managed commodity trading from Idaho and Mel ran the feedyard. They wanted to expand, but the right opportunity was just out of reach—until 2015.

“It was like getting that winning lottery ticket,” Daron says. “You have the opportunity to do what you want to do, to come back, be large enough to establish and carry a family, take care of customers. I thought, ‘Let's jump in with both feet and go.’”

They purchased the yard at Lexington, where Daron now manages operations with his dad. Nearby Daron and wife Hayley raise their three boys. His sister, Jamie, tackles the daily tasks at Elm Creek.