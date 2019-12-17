LVFD works for an hour to free man trapped in overturned cement truck

LEXINGTON — A Cozad man was trapped in an overturned cement truck for around an hour as first responders worked carefully to free him on Thursday, Dec. 12.
Around 11:30 a.m. the Lexington Fire Department was called to Heartland Road east of the Pauslen Inc. Ready Mix plant due to a report of a cement truck which had flipped over and the driver was trapped.
The driver was Timothy Bohlen, 54, of Cozad, according to the Dawson County Sheriff’s Office.
In all, 15 firefighters of the LVFD arrived on scene, said Fire Chief Dahlas Holbein. Sheriff Ken Moody said there were two Dawson County deputies on scene, the other agency on scene was the Lexington Police Department.
Holbein said the LVFD has not encountered a particular situation like this before, owing to the fact the cement truck was fully loaded, the exact way the truck had rolled into the ditch and how Bohlen was trapped. This limited some of their options for freeing Bohlen, Holbein said.
The firefighters worked out several different scenarios to get the driver out. Holbein said they were assisted by Randy’s and Brian’s Towing, they used a crane from one of their trucks to lift the cement truck up out of the ditch a little way.
The Jaws of Life were needed to get the driver out, Holbein said they were careful during their cutting not to further injure Bohlen. He said they had to cut several parts of the cab to fully free Bohlen.
The extraction itself took around an hour, after Bohlen was freed he was transported to Lexington Regional Health Center by Priority Medical Transport, who was also on scene.
Bohlen suffered a broken collar bone, bruised lungs and bruised ribs, Moody said.
The cause of the accident remains under investigation.
