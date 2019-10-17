LVFD welcomes five new members to its roster

LEXINGTON — The Lexington Volunteer Fire Department voted in five new firefighters into their ranks during the month of September.
The new members are Tim Rios, Kat Kavanaugh, Ted Berke, Carlos Pano and Chris Shook. They have all completed new member training and now have regular membership in the LVFD.
September saw several standby calls at football and stock car races which required multiple man-hours from the LVFD members, said records clerk Dale Holbein.
There were a total of seven fire calls last month, there have been 55 this year, down 10 from 2018.
Fire trucks were driven a total of 274 miles. Calls included a cooking fire, semi-trailer fire, two smoke scares, an alarm at Orthman’s, and airport transport and the Hero Flight escort.
Medical calls totaled 23, to date this year there have been 222, compared to last year there were 479, calls are down 257. The drop in numbers is due to the continued partnership with Priority Medical Transport, based out of Lexington Regional Health Center, who is helping to handle medical calls in the area.
Rescue units drove a total of 163 miles to the 23 calls which included, 10 medical assists, two vehicle accidents, one aircraft crash, one invalid, seven standbys at events and two canceled calls
Total calls for 2019 so far numbers 277, compared to 2018 at 544, calls are down 267.
Training for this month included a tour and preplanning. At Tyson a drill with engines and tankers were held. Water was transferred from the tankers into portable tanks, then the firefighters practiced drafting and pumping, Holbein said.
Fire Prevention Week was Oct. 6-12, Holbein said. The LVFD wants everyone to practice home fire drills, check smoke detectors, change batteries and replace any alarms which are over 10 years old.
The LVFD has also been visiting Lexington schools to teach children about fire prevention and expose them to firefighters in full bunker gear and breathing apparatus to familiarize them with the sight.
