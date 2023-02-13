LEXINGTON — The Lexington Volunteer Fire Department started off the year with 27 calls for service during the month of January.

According to the LVFD, they responded to two fire calls last month, a garage and fireplace fire. Last year there were seven fire calls and are down by five from last year.

As for rescue calls, there were 25 in total, including three motor vehicle accidents and 22 medical assist calls. In January 2022, there had been 33 rescue calls, so calls are down by eight.

Total calls for the so far, compared to 2022, are down by 13 overall.

There are currently 41 volunteers on the LVFD roster, including 23 EMTs. Fire Chief - Bo Berry; Assistant Fire Chief - Dahlas Holbein; Rescue Chief - Dough Glaze; Assistant Rescue Chief - Al Copper; President Brad Worthing; Vice President Austin Roemmich and Secretary/Treasurer – Kristin Byrne.

There were three new members added to the current roster as of Feb. 1, 2023, including Everardo Andablo, Luis Perez and Colton Vossler. They will go through a six month probationary trial period before they are eligible to be voted onto the department.

Voting on the new members should take place at the LVFD regular meeting in August.