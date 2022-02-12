LVFD’s 2021 report shows days of week incidents most commonly occurred

LEXINGTON — The 2021 report from the Lexington Volunteer Fire Department shows which day of the week incidents occurred most often.

Tuesdays in 2021 saw 83 incidents occur, the most of any day of the week. This was followed by Mondays with 76, Thursdays and Saturdays with 74, Sundays with 72, Wednesdays with 69 and Fridays had the lowest amount at 59.

In total the LVFD responded to 71 fire calls in town, 69 rural calls, for a total of 140 calls, up six from the 2020 total of 134 calls. There were nine structure fires in Lexington and two in the rural areas of the fire district.

The LVFD also responded to 32 rural grass fires.

For rescues, the Lexington firefighters responded to 267 calls in town and 95 in rural areas. There was a total of 362 calls, a marked increase of 86 calls from 2020’s total of 276.

Firefighters responded to 15 vehicle accidents in town and 19 throughout the rest of the district.

Looking at all the calls for 2021, they increased by nearly 100 from 2020.

Total volunteer hours through attendance at drills, trainings, meetings and alarms totaled 20,195 for the year.