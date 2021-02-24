LVFD’s 2020 report shows day of the week and time when incidents occurred most frequently

LEXINGTON — The Lexington Volunteer Fire Department released their 2020 annual report and it reveals the day of the week and time of day in which fires, accident and rescue calls occurred most often.
According to the reported, Saturdays saw the highest number of incidents, at 70, followed by Fridays, 68 and Thursdays at 66.
Incidents by day of the week,
- Sunday: 51
- Monday: 48
- Tuesday: 52
- Wednesday: 57
- Thursday: 66
- Friday: 68
- Saturday: 70
The report also showed which times of day in which calls were most often reported.
Calls spiked around the 4 p.m. hour in 2020, a noted shift from 2019, when more calls were noted in the 5 p.m. hour.
Regardless, there is spikes in the number of calls in the late afternoon of most days, as people return home from work, turn on appliances, adjust the temperature, etc. The calls taper off during the overnight hours.
In 2020, the LVFD responded to 410 calls, including 134 fire calls and 276 rescue calls. Fire units were driven 7,743 miles, while rescue units drove 2,733. Calls were up from 277 in 2019.
Average response times to fire calls were 5:18 minutes and 4:27 minutes for rescue calls.
Fire losses totaled $1,470,095 with a value of $5,731,185. There were two homes which were total losses and one other serious loss to fire.
During the year, 39 members spend nearly 20,000 man hours involved with calls or training. A number of members became certified divers to continue with dive recovery team. One member completed their EMT traning.
According to the report the LVFD is seeing an increasing need for a fire engine with a boom ladder, as buildings are getting taller and housing materials burn faster.
LVFD continues to partner with Priority Medical Transport and they continue to handle a number of rescue calls, especially COVID-19 related calls this past year.
Just like everyone else, the LVFD was impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Meetings and drills were called off for a time to protect members and several members were exposed to the virus and had to quarantine, limiting the number of people who could respond to calls.
All state firefighter meetings and trainings were cancelled in 2020. However, these meetings are being scheduled for this year.
Last year five new members joined while four members retired. New firefighters continue to be needed and are encouraged to consider joining.