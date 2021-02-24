LVFD’s 2020 report shows day of the week and time when incidents occurred most frequently

Fire losses totaled $1,470,095 with a value of $5,731,185. There were two homes which were total losses and one other serious loss to fire.

During the year, 39 members spend nearly 20,000 man hours involved with calls or training. A number of members became certified divers to continue with dive recovery team. One member completed their EMT traning.

According to the report the LVFD is seeing an increasing need for a fire engine with a boom ladder, as buildings are getting taller and housing materials burn faster.

LVFD continues to partner with Priority Medical Transport and they continue to handle a number of rescue calls, especially COVID-19 related calls this past year.

Just like everyone else, the LVFD was impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Meetings and drills were called off for a time to protect members and several members were exposed to the virus and had to quarantine, limiting the number of people who could respond to calls.

All state firefighter meetings and trainings were cancelled in 2020. However, these meetings are being scheduled for this year.

Last year five new members joined while four members retired. New firefighters continue to be needed and are encouraged to consider joining.