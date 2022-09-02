LVFD has a busy July, with 43 total calls

LEXINGTON — The Lexington Volunteer Fire Department had another busy July with calls and training. There were three newcomers to the department who finished their probationary period.

The LVFD responded to a total of 43 calls for service last month, of those eight, were fire calls. There were five grass fires, one mutual aid call assisting Overton firefighters with a structure fire and one false alarm.

In July 2021, there were 15 fire calls, down by seven this year.

There were a higher number of rescue calls, including 35 medical assists, three motor vehicle accidents and five standbys at area events.

Last year saw a total of 28 rescue calls in July and is up by seven this year.

Looking at July 2021, there were 53 total calls, in 2022 there have been 43, so calls are down by 10. However, looking at total calls for the year, they have tallied 269, up by 42 from 2021.

Training during the month for the firefighters included brushing up on dive training and EMT skills.

There were three newcomers to the department, Vince Liebert, Whitney Rubendall and Juan Sarmiento, all completed their six month probationary periods.