Luck of the Irish holds against Overton Eagles

Wood wouldn’t be denied on rebounds, leading the night with 21, nine on offense and 12 on defense, Scheele had seven, three offensive and four defensive, Ryan had five, three offensive and two defensive, Gracyn Luther (11) and Florell each had three, one offensive and two defensive for both.

As a team, Oveton had 42 rebounds, 19 offensive and 23 defensive, compared to the Irish’s 20 total rebounds.

The Eagles had 10 steals and 14 turnovers.

With the loss and next day win over Bertrand, the Eagles record stands at 9-5. Their next match is a home game against the Ansley/Litchfield Spartans, who are 6-7 after a recent 69-56 win over Wilcox-Hildreth.

Eagles can’t find a way to keep the Irish from scoring

It was noted during the game the winds were blowing so hard, the Overton gym’s roof rumbled and groaned making people look up and wonder if it was going to hold. The roof held during the game, the Eagles did not.