Luck of the Irish holds against Overton Eagles

OVERTON — The Overton Eagles basketball teams hosted the North Platte St. Patrick’s on Friday, Jan. 14, with the Irish coming out on top in both games.
Eagles keep it close, but Irish come up golden
The Overton girls basketball team kept it close during the game, with JoLee Ryan and Natalie Wood paving the way on offense.
The first quarter was even, the Irish scored eight while the Eagles got seven of their own. In the second quarter the Irish had more of an advantage with 11 points, the Eagles scored six.
The score was 19-13 when both teams headed for the locker rooms.
Coming out in the third quarter, St. Patrick’s scored 18 points with Overton close on their heels with 16 points. Overton did its best to rally in the fourth quarter with 16 points, but the Irish scored 14 and were able to hold them off.
The final score was 51-45.
On offense, JoLee Ryan (31) led her offense with 16 points, Natalie Wood (33) was close behind with 14 points, Kenzie Scheele (25) had six points, Ella Luther (5), Addison Luther (23) and Ashlyn Florell (41) had three points each, all from three pointers.
The Eagles were 12-17 on their free throws, a 71 percent hit rate.
Wood wouldn’t be denied on rebounds, leading the night with 21, nine on offense and 12 on defense, Scheele had seven, three offensive and four defensive, Ryan had five, three offensive and two defensive, Gracyn Luther (11) and Florell each had three, one offensive and two defensive for both.
As a team, Oveton had 42 rebounds, 19 offensive and 23 defensive, compared to the Irish’s 20 total rebounds.
The Eagles had 10 steals and 14 turnovers.
With the loss and next day win over Bertrand, the Eagles record stands at 9-5. Their next match is a home game against the Ansley/Litchfield Spartans, who are 6-7 after a recent 69-56 win over Wilcox-Hildreth.
Eagles can’t find a way to keep the Irish from scoring
It was noted during the game the winds were blowing so hard, the Overton gym’s roof rumbled and groaned making people look up and wonder if it was going to hold. The roof held during the game, the Eagles did not.
Throughout the game, the Eagles failed to score double digits in any of the quarters. During the first, the Irish came out quick and fast with 25 points, holding the Eagles to only five points. It was a similar story in the second quarter, 17 points to the Irish, nine to the Eagles.
The score at halftime was 42-14.
The second half would look similar for Overton, 17 points to the Irish in the third quarter, only two by the Eagles. During the last quarter, St. Patrick’s scored 18 points, five by Overton.
The final score was 77-21
On offense, Noah Lees (13) scored six points, Braden Fleischman (25) scored four points, Connor Shively had three points and Caleb Svarvari (1), Brendan McCarter (21), Wyatt Ryan (23) and Blake Ecklund (33) and two points each.
Two three pointers were made by Lees and Shively.
On free throws, the Eagles went 3-6, a 50 percent hit rate.
Fleischman led the night with five rebounds, all defensive, Svarvari, Dawson Anderson (15) and Ryan all had four each, one offensive and three defensive for all. As a team, Overton had 22 rebounds, five offensive and 17 defensive.
With the loss to the Irish and next day win over Bertrand, the Eagles record is now 6-7. Their next match is a home game on Friday, Jan. 21 against the Ansley/Litchfield Spartans. The Spartans are 10-3 after a recent dominate 66-24 win over the Wilcox-Hildreth Falcons.