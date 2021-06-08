Lt. Gov. Foley credits City of Cozad’s $15 Million in new investments

Recent business and housing developments have created a new generation of leaders in Cozad. Mayor Marcus Kloepping is among Cozad’s young leadership.

“We are fortunate to have many exciting developments in Cozad that have encouraged those originally from this area to move back home,” Mayor Kloepping said. “These young people are really enjoying everything this town has to offer. From splash pads to winter wonderland parades, there is something happening all the time for our young families.”

More than $15 million in new economic development projects have taken place over the past five years, including a new Cobblestone Inn and Suites Hotel, Armor Insurance Agency, Casey’s Travel Center, Black Hills Energy, Channel Seed, Spotanski Construction, Outlaw Garden Products and Eric Nelson Trucking. Recent company expansions include the Paulsen Inc. headquarters, Pioneer Seed, Colorado Biolabs and doubling the size of the Meadowlark Point assisted living facility.

CDC Executive Director Jen McKeone says that everywhere she travels in Nebraska, people share a story about a recent visit to Cozad and how impressed they are.