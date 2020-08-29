LRHC, Tyson, LCF donate 1,800 water bottles to Lexington elementary students

LEXINGTON — Lexington Regional Health Center, Tyson Foods and the Lexington Community Foundation came together to donate 1,800 water bottles to Lexington Public School elementary and preschool students.
Tyson Plant Manager Dave Roemmich said in early August he was contacted by his daughter, Tiffany Denker, Bryan Elementary principal, about an idea to purchase water bottles for all the students.
Roemmich got Tyson in on the idea and also networked with Lexington Regional Health Center and the Lexington Community Foundation to make it happen.
“It’s a great idea,” Roemmich said, he added it was needed with all the changes surrounding the COVID-19 situation in the schools.
LRHC Director of Marketing and Public Relations Brenna Bartruff said they were contacted by Lexington Public Schools at the start of August about the need for water bottles. LRHC was involved with getting the bottles ordered.
At the moment students cannot use the drinking fountains in the schools to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Lexington Community Foundation Executive Director Jackie Berke said the organization was also contacted in early August about joining as a cost sharing partner for the donation.
Berke said LCF provided $1,800 toward the donation, with LRHC and Tyson providing $1,000 each.
With these funds, 1,800 water bottles were ordered and handed out to Lexington elementary and Early Learning Academy students.
The LCF is happy to do what they can to help keep teachers and students in the classroom and provide as normal of a learning environment as possible, said Berke.
“COVID-19 has affected each and every one of us in some way. Helping provide the water bottles for the school was one way that the hospital could give back to our community,” Bartruff said, “We were so amazed by the amount of the community support that the hospital saw in the beginning of COVID that we wanted to give back to our schools who are working with new guidelines.”
“Remember when water bottles were mostly just for fun? Tyson Fresh Meats saw the opportunity to fill a need in our community,” said Tyson Chaplain Heidi Revelo, “Water bottles allow each person to be independent and as we socially distanced it was much more effective to have a water bottle so there's less traffic in hallways, no lines to get a drink, and multiple people don't touch the same container and spread germs. It helps save the environment as we reuse them so we are reducing waste.”
“We are so grateful for the donation of these water bottles for our students. We knew coming back we weren't going to be able to use the water fountains in the building and we were wondering what to do, but thankfully Tyson, Lexington Regional Health Center and the Lexington Foundation stepped in and made sure our students were able to have water during the day and stay safe and sanitary,” Sandoz Elementary Principal Barry McFarland said, “We are blessed to live in a community that takes care of each other during these unprecedented times.”
“The water bottles donated to us were a real blessing,” said Morton Elementary Principal Nicole Edeal, “Many of our students didn't have their own or forget to bring them so the ability to have one that we keep here at school is very helpful!”
“My students and staff greatly appreciate the donation of the water bottles! The water bottles are providing an efficient and safe way for students to get drinks throughout their school day without using our water fountains,” Early Learning Academy Tracy Naylor said, “The use of the water bottles ensures our students are able to stay hydrated without exposing them to germs and COVID-19.”
