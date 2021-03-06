 Skip to main content
LRHC to utilize CARES Act provider relief funds for project
Lexington Regional Health Center’s board of directors held a special meeting March 4, 2021, and accepted a bid from Chief Industries, Inc. dba Chief Construction to enlarge its emergency room and laboratory. The board authorized CEO Leslie Marsh and CFO Wade Eschenbrenner to negotiate and execute a contract for the project. 

“The COVID pandemic really showed us that we needed to expand our ER.   We’re excited to do this project to better serve our community,” said Eschenbrenner.

LRHC is utilizing CARES Act provider relief funds for the project.

 

