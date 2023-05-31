Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

LEXINGTON — Adult speech therapists with Lexington Regional Health Center showed off the Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) to Ridgeway Senior Living residents on Wednesday, May 21.

LRHC Speech Therapist Bailey Irwin said speech language pathologists work to prevent, assess diagnosis and treat speech, language, social communication, cognitive-communication and swallowing disorders in child and adult populations.

Speech therapists test to see if patients have speech, language, thinking or swallowing issues and work to help improve these functions.

Causes of speech, language or swallowing issues include stroke, head injury, diseases such as Parkinson’s, Alzheimer’s, MS and ALS, etc., breathing issues, head and neck cancer, vocal abuse and sever or long-term illness.

Irwin also showed the Ridgeway residents the use of the Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) system.

This procedure is to investigate what happens when someone swallows to make sure they do not have a disorder.

A clinician uses it to determine if food or liquid is going into a person’s airway, the wrong way, or if it is getting struck anywhere when you swallow. They can also see if food or liquid has a tendency to come back up.

The FEES system is a small, flexible tube that is inserted through the nose, allowing for a visualization of the inside of a person’s throat.

The back, or inside part of the nose leads directly into the throat. The throat is comprised of three parts; the nasopharynx, located behind the nose, the oropharynx behind the mouth, and the laryngopharynx where the voice box is housed.

The tube is connected to a camera that will display the image on a computer screen. A patient will be asked to eat or drink food or liquid of various textures.

Irwin said the food or liquid is treated with a small amount of food coloring, to aid the clinician in seeing how the items are processed.

A FEES exam usually lasts around 10 to 15 minutes. There is a slight discomfort as the tube is inserted, some patients have compared the feeling to getting water in their nose.

There is no use of topical anesthesia as it would numb the throat, because if sensation in the throat decreases, it can negatively impact the ability to swallow.

A FEES exam may be necessary if a health care provider has concerns regarding a patient’s ability to swallow food or liquid safely, especially if they have been diagnosed with pneumonia.

LRHC Rehabilitation Services can be reached at 308-324-8333.