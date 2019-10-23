LRHC’s Brenna Bartruff earns Bright Idea award

The membership of the Nebraska Healthcare Marketers (NHM) met for their Annual Fall Conference Oct. 16-18 in La Vista . A highlight of the gathering was the awarding of the NHM Bright Ideas Award. The 2019 recipient selected was Brenna Bartruff of Lexington Regional Health Center.
Bartruff’s winning entry was for a program to introduce two new male healthcare providers to the men in the community. The casual, open-house type event called Brews & Bros, held at a local winery/brewery, drew over 50 men to meet the providers. As the men left at the end of the night, each was handed a bag full of educational and provider information and a few fun marketing goodies.
“I am so honored to receive the Bright Idea Award from our recent Nebraska Healthcare Marketers conference. This was our first Bros & Brews event and it was a very fun way to help promote our male providers,” Bartruff said after receiving the award. “With it being the first time we did the event, I had no clue what the success of the event would be. The event far exceeded my expectations, it was attended by over 50 men of all ages. Thank you very much to Mac’s Creek Winery & Brewery for allowing us to host the event there and to LRHC for supporting this idea.”
