LEXINGTON — Unless you have a million dollars and a one-way plane ticket to Cabo San Lucas, stress is something people are going to deal with on a daily basis.

As April is National Stress Awareness Month, Ann Young, Family and Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioner with Lexington Regional Health Center, spoke about stress, the different levels and how best to manage it.

Stress can be defined as a state of worry or mental tension caused by a difficult situation. Stress is a natural human response that prompts us to address challenges and threats in our lives. Everyone experiences stress to some degree.

Managing stress is an essential component of a healthy lifestyle. Knowing how to manage stress can improve mental and physical well-being as well as minimize exacerbation of health-related issues.

Young said when a person is stressed, they can show physical signs, such as heart palpitations, feelings of having a fast-beating, fluttering or pounding heart, weight gain or loss, poor sleep, moodiness, irritability, etc.

If a patient is suffering from heart palpitations or high blood pressure, Young said medication can be prescribed to help.

Mental stress can affect a person’s relationships or job performance at work. Young said a lack of sleep can decrease an individual’s focus during the day.

There are different levels of stress that medical professionals note, including acute, chronic and intermittent.

Chronic stress can cause negative health effects on your mood, immune and digestive systems and cardiovascular health.

Young said everyone handles stress differently and patients are asked about their normal functions, how often they are stressed and how they are responding. People can have positive and negative reactions to stress.

Stress that lasts for a short time can boost job performance while increasing alertness. Unknowingly, we often experience it as often as we encounter bad stress.

Stress is also vital for our memory. It allows us to recall the inevitable consequences of our actions to help us avoid them again in the future.

Young said some people are just able to function better in a stressful environment. However, long term chronic stress can be detrimental to a person’s overall health and lead to a higher risk for a variety of issues.

Some negative stress reactions include angry outbursts, overeating or undereating, drug or alcohol misuse or tobacco use. Young said it is a negative reaction to just sleep in the face of stress.

The way to manage acute stress includes taking deep breaths, reading, meditation and just generally slowing down to allow yourself to get a handle on the situation.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) lists several healthy ways a person can cope with stress in their daily lives.

Take care of your body: take deep breaths, stretching or mediating, eat healthy, well-balanced meals, exercise regularly, get plenty of sleep and avoid excessive alcohol, tobacco and substance use.

Take time to unwind: Try to do other activities you enjoy.

Take breaks from the news, social media: It’s good to be informed but hearing about the traumatic event constantly can be upsetting. Consider limiting news to just a couple of times a day and disconnecting from phone, TV, and computer screens for a while.

Recognize when you need more help: If problems continue or you are thinking about suicide, talk to a psychologist, social worker, or professional counselor.