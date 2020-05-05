LRHC releases data about COVID-19 activity, 33 COVID-19 patients admitted through May 1

LEXINGTON — Lexington Regional Health Center’s CEO Leslie Marsh released an update covering the hospital’s experience with COVID-19. The data showed 33 patients with COVID-19 were admitted through May 1.
While LRHC continues to transfer the sickest patients to other area hospitals, the number of transfers is going down and the number of discharged back to home are on the increase Marsh said. She also noted hospital activity continues to trend downward.
LRHC data shows a spike in admissions of COVID-19 patients, starting on April 19 and lasting until April 22. During this time period 14 people were admitted. A steady number of patients were continuing to be admitted until April 27.
Between April 11 and May 1, 33 patients who tested positive for COVID-19 were admitted to LRHC.
Transfers also began to rise during the patient spike. On April 21 and 22, the numbers of transfers were equal to the amount of admissions.
Discharges were slow to begin, with only one being sent home on April 22, another on April 24. Starting on April 26 there was a slow but gradual number of people being discharged.
“Early on you can see that we have very sick patients showing up at the hospital,” Marsh wrote, “While this hospital data can be used to suggest what our actual positive case rate is, it is not precise and as more information becomes available that percentage of total cases seeking care might change.”
Marsh said around five percent of positive COVID-19 cases require hospitalization and 1-2 percent require more intensive care. It is noted 50 percent of people which test positive have mild symptoms or none at all.
Using these numbers, it could be concluded there are 650 positive cases in LRHC’s district, Marsh wrote.
“Since we cannot know who has COVID and who does not, we should continue to wash our hands, for 20 seconds, refrain from touching our face, ensure that we keep at least 6 feet, some sources say 10 feet, away from each other, wear masks when outside our house and, avoid gatherings of more than 10 people,” Marsh wrote.
