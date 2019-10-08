LRHC recognized as one of the best places to work in healthcare

LEXINGTON — Lexington Regional Health Center (LRHC) has been selected by Modern Healthcare as one of the 2019 Best Places to Work in Healthcare. Modern Healthcare will published a special supplement featuring ranked lists of all the winners along with the September 30 issue.
“Despite the political headwinds that the industry faces, healthcare organizations continue to be dominant economic engines in their communities,” commented Aurora Aguilar, editor of Modern Healthcare. “Organizations recognized on this year’s list have also weathered mergers and reorganizations and have come out stronger. As evidenced every month by the Bureau of Labor Statistics employment numbers, the industry shows little sign of slowing down when it comes to creating jobs. And that puts pressure on employers to create not only robust compensation and benefit packages, but to create a sense of loyalty in competitive labor market. We congratulate the Best Places to Work in Healthcare for going above and beyond to create fulfilling environments for the nation’s professional caregivers.”
Modern Healthcare is the healthcare industry’s leading source of business and policy news, research and information. They report on important healthcare events and trends through weekly print magazine, websites, e-newsletters, mobile products and events. Modern Healthcare is ranked No. 1 in readership among healthcare executives.
“It is with great pleasure and honor that I report that we were, once again, a Modern Healthcare Best Place to Work award recipient. In addition to thanking Jolene Morrison, Brenna Bartruff and Jill Denker for their work in coordinating the independent survey process, I want to take a moment to recognize the greatest asset that Lexington Regional Health Center possesses - the people that make up the Lexington Regional Health Care team”, said Leslie Marsh, CEO. “We spend a lot of time discussing financial operations but without the leadership of the board and the dedication and commitment of each and every LRHC team member we would be nothing. LRHC’s heart and soul, its essence, is the people that sustain a mission-driven approach to care. Thank you for the outstanding work you do and for your help in building a compassionate, caring and progressive culture. “
This national award program identifies and recognizes outstanding employers in the healthcare industry. Modern Healthcare partners with the Best Companies Group on the assessment process, which includes an extensive employee survey. LRHC employees were invited to fill out a survey about their employer. Modern Healthcare compared the nationwide survey results to choose award recipients.
The award is a testament to the culture at Lexington Regional Health Center. Our mission is to optimize the health of our patients and community through innovation and excellence in care, education and service; that is centered around the patient experience. “LRHC is humbled to receive this award from Modern Healthcare again this year! Our goal is to provide the best patient experience. The teamwork amongst our organization is key to making that happen,” said Executive Director of Human Resources and Physician Liaison, Jill Denker. “LRHC continues to listen to employee feedback on how we can improve processes and implement new ideas to ensure LRHC is an amazing place to work and that our patients are receiving high-quality, evidence-based care. Dedication, enthusiasm and perseverance are just a few of the outstanding qualities that are reflective of our team. We look forward to continuing to serve the community by providing additional services to ensure everyone has access to superior care close to home.”
Lexington Regional Health Center was honored at the 2019 Best Places to Work in Healthcare Awards Gala on Thursday, September 26, 2019 at the Renaissance Dallas.
