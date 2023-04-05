LEXINGTON — Members of Lexington Regional Health Center gave a presentation about transitional care at the Orthman Community YMCA on Wednesday, April 5.

Transitional care, also called swing bed or skilled care, refers to the coordination and continuity of health care during a movement from one healthcare setting to either another or to home, called care transition, between health care practitioners and settings as their condition and care needs change.

This type of care is a Medicare benefit offering to a patient following an “acute care inpatient” hospital stay.

Brittany Hueftle and Patrick Magorian with LRHC gave the presentation and noted that nursing home closures in Lexington underscore the importance of access to transitional care. Hueftle also noted nursing home placement since the COVID-19 pandemic has been scatter shot at best.

They noted the transitional care at LRHC is managed under the direction of their health care providers along with a multidisciplinary team. The team includes physicians and providers, nurses, on-site pharmacists, respiratory therapists, physical therapists, occupational therapists, speech therapists, dietitians, care coordinators and social workers.

Magorian said patients can receive more intense and frequent therapy compared to other services. Physical therapy occurs one-two times daily and six days a week, occupational therapy occurs one-two times daily and four to five times per week.

He said the goal is to help patients return home with the skills and strength they need.

The in-patient therapy at LRHC features several spaces to help patients build up strength when working in areas in their home such as the kitchen, bathroom and laundry room.

Magorian said they can also monitor patients when they first return home to see if additional therapy is needed or if special tools, such as railings, should be installed.

The LRHC staff also touted how the hospital compares to state and national averages. A return to a prior level of care after a stay was 80 percent at LRHC, 61 percent for the state and 69 percent nationally.

Mobility improved at LRHC included 27 percent, 14.5 percent for the state and 20.3 percent nationally.

For referrals, call 308-324-8310 or visit transitionteam@lexch.org