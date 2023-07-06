LEXINGTON — Lexington Regional Health Center (LRHC) conducted a live training exercise on the morning of Wednesday, July 5 with various community partners.
The exercise evaluated training protocols established for an armed active assailant and other LRHC processes. A safety briefing was conducted prior to the exercise and a post-incident debriefing followed the exercise.
LRHC would like to thank our community partners who participated in this very important training exercise. It is through these cooperative efforts that we can identify any training/process concerns to ultimately assist us in providing the best care possible to this community.
This training exercise was completed in cooperation with the Lexington Police Department, Dawson County Sheriff’s Office, Nebraska State Patrol, Priority Medical Transport, Tri-Cities Medical Response System, Dawson County Emergency Management, and Frye, Frazey & Associates.