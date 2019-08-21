LRHC Leaving a Legacy event possible through community, business donations

LEXINGTON — The event had sold out weeks before, and it was a packed house at Kirk’s Nebraskaland Restaurant on Saturday, Aug. 17. The reason, Lexington Regional Health Center’s Leaving a Legacy event was in full swing. This fundraising event is part of the hospitals effort to provide high-quality, cost-effective health care in the community.
“As part of the LRHC’s continued efforts in becoming the premier healthcare provider in the region, we recognize our strength lies within the community, Lexington Regional appreciates your valued support,” according to LRHC Legacy materials.
The first Legacy event was held in 2012 and the event is now in its fifth year. Executive Director of Human Resources and Physician Liaison Jill Denker said the event is an opportunity for LRHC to showcase their providers and the services they offer as well as celebrating the Lexington community.
“The event wouldn’t be possible without the numerous donations from businesses and individuals,” Denker said.
The money raised this year is not earmarked for any project in particular, but will be distributed to various needs as the hospital sees fit, Denker said. The end goal of these donations is quality care for the community and the area.
There were numerous corporate sponsors, which included Great Western Bank, Downey Drilling, Pinnacle Bank – Lexington, O’Hanlon Seed, Platte Valley Auto Mart and Cerner Corporation. There were several in-kind donations and a long list of individual and other business donors.
“A special thank you to the Lexington Community Foundation for their assistance and coordination of Leaving a Legacy and the LRHC charitable fund, Jackie Berke and Michaela Kopf’s expertise and dedication is truly valued,” according to LRHC information.
The event was open to 200 people and was sold out well in advance.
The silent auction on Saturday night featured 138 items donated by business, individuals and families. There were also 27 items on the live auction. Auction items ran the gamut from gift certificates, technology, tools, cooking items, trip bundles, etc. Denker said they try to find something which will appeal to everyone.
The auctioneer for the evening was Jeff Marshall and master of ceremonies was Mike Dowling.
The evening was ushered in by the Omaha based band, Wicked Fun, which played rock, country and Motown songs.
“Our thanks to Kirk’s NebraskaLand and Resurant and the Gary and Nancy, Travis and Danielle Wright families for going above and beyond in helping us host Leaving a Legacy. Thanks also to Travis Wright, Baylee Wigstone, and the entire staff at Kirk’s for their willingness to help us in any way possible,” LRHC said.
The amount raised during the Legacy event is still being tabulated and Denker said they plan to make a preliminary announcement at the next LRHC board meeting on Aug. 27.
“We want to thank everyone for your support. Your donations help LRHC provide high-quality, low-cost healthcare in our community that will bring providers, patients and families together in a way which promotes health and healing,” LRHC said.
Denker also thanked everyone for their time and donations as well as the volunteers who worked to make this year’s event a success.
