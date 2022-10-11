LRHC, KRVN, Plum Creek Market Place host second “Pinktober Fest” event

LEXINGTON — To mark Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Lexington Regional Health Center, KRVN and Plum Creek Market Place hosted their annual, “Pinktober Fest” on Thursday, Oct. 6.

In the past, the three organizations hosted a “Drink for Pink” event inside Plum Creek Market Place. The third annual event of this kind was held in 2019. No event was hosted in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

After a year off, the event was reimagined and expanded as the “Pinktober Fest” event. It is now held in the parking lot of Plum Creek Market Place, the event is now more than just a beverage sampling event.

“Our 2022 Pinktober Fest event was a huge success! We had 16 different vendors including three food vendors/trucks so that was an increase from last year. As in years past, we handed out bags to the first 100 adults who attended, those were gone within 15 minutes,” said Brenna Bartruff, LRHC Director of Marketing and Public Relations.

“Our vendors were very happy with the turnout and we had questions on when this event would be next year! We are looking forward to further growing Pinktober Fest with even more vendors next year,” said Bartruff.

“I would like to thank our community for supporting this event either by attending, being a vendor, purchasing raffle tickets, or buying the Pinktober Fest shirts that we sold earlier in the month. We raised a great amount of money to give back towards our local breast cancer patients to help them with travel expenses,” Bartruff concluded.

“Our mammography staff is dedicated to ensuring you receive the most comfortable and thorough examination. Each mammography team member is board registered in mammography, demonstrating their commitment to quality examination. Additionally, the mammography department is accredited by the American College of Radiology,” per the LRHC website.

“Studies show that screening remains the best form of prevention against breast cancer. Mammography is considered to be the best form of screening for breast cancer as well as other breast health concerns. Mammography uses radiation to create detailed and comprehensive images of the breast tissue in both male and female,” the LRHC website stated.