LRHC, KRVN, Plum Creek Market Place host brand new “Pinktober Fest” event

LEXINGTON — To mark Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Lexington Regional Health Center, KRVN and Plum Creek Market Place hosted a new event, “Pinktober Fest” on Thursday, Oct. 7.

In the past, the three organizations hosted a “Drink for Pink” event, inside Plum Creek Market Place. The third annual event of this kind was held in 2019. No event was hosted in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

After a year off, the event was reimagined and expanded as the “Pinktober Fest” event. Now held in the parking lot of Plum Creek Market Place, the event was more than just a beverage sampling event.

“We were so happy to once again partner with Plum Creek Market Place and KRVN,” Brenna Bartruff, Director of Marketing and Public Relations said.

The event expanded to include food and retail vendors, those taking part in the event included Avante Salon & Boutique, Zyia-Janie Slonecker, Divine Boutique, 68 Creations by Rachel, Laura and Leann Designs, Well Shirt Creations, Peace, Love and Lavender, Royle Creations by Hayley and U-Save Gifts.

Food vendors included Rosarios Food Truck, The Cup N’ Corks and Lucky Chuck’s Express.

Bartruff said around 300 people attended the event.