JOHNSON LAKE — Lexington Regional Health Center hosted a Men’s Health Event to highlight the importance men should place in their health and give them a chance to meet with several of the male medical staff at LRHC.

The event was hosted Wednesday, June 7 at Canyon Lakes Brewery located at Johnson Lake. KRVN joined the event with live broadcasts and interviews with the men’s health providers.

Dr. Matt Sexton was one of the providers present at the event. His advice to men, who might be ambivalent about getting a checkup at the hospital, was that if everything is feeling okay, then the health situation is likely okay as well.

However, there are symptoms that don’t show themselves until late, such as high blood pressure and high cholesterol. So they should be considering be screened for these symptoms.

Materials provided by LRHC listed hypertension as the, “silent killer,” and often has no warning signs. It is the leading risk factor for cardiovascular diseases such as heart attacks and stroke.

Sexton said once a man hits adult age, they should keep tabs on their blood pressure, by 35 they should know their cholesterol level and between 45 and 65, men should consider screening for prostate and colon cancer.

LHRC noted that colorectal cancer screenings and find precancerous polyps, abnormal growths in the colon or rectum that can be removed before they become cancerous.

“Screening also helps find colorectal cancer at an early stage, when treatment works best,” per LRHC.

There are steps men can take to improve their health before a doctor has to tell them to do it.

“They are easy things to understand but they are harder to do,” Sexton said.

He noted eating a healthy diet, exercising frequently, don’t smoke, don’t use drugs and don’t drink alcohol to excess are some of the steps men can take.

“By living a healthy lifestyle, you can help keep your blood pressure, cholesterol and blood sugar levels normal and lower your risk for heart attacks and disease,” per LRHC.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in 2019, 357,761 American men died of heart disease, representing one in every four male deaths. Heart disease is the leading cause of death in men each year.

The second leading cause of death for men is cancer. Prostate cancer is the most common cancer among males, 26 percent, followed by lung, 12 percent and colorectal, eight percent, cancers. It is lung cancer, however, that claims the most lives, causing 22 percent of all cancer deaths in men.

To quote Congressman Bill Richardson, “Recognizing and preventing men’s health problems is not just a man’s issue. Because of its impact on wives, mothers, daughters, and sisters, men’s health is truly a family issue.”