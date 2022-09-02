LRHC board approves capital requests for IT, radiology and obstetric rooms

LEXINGTON — Several capital requests for information technology, radiology and the obstetric rooms were approved by the Lexington Regional Health Center board during their meeting on Tuesday, Aug.30.

The capital requests were presented by Wade Eschenbrenner, Chief Financial Officer, who said the IT request was for software for their Cerner reporting application in the amount of $112,500.00.

He noted this item wasn’t budgeted but is covered by a $300,000 grant LRHC received from the Centers of Disease Control.

The next item involved the radiology department and two x-ray rooms that needed upgraded equipment, the total request was for $200,000. Eschenbrenner noted these items had been on a list to replace for several years and the time had come to do so.

The last item was to upgrade obstetric rooms. Don Young, Executive Director of Ancillary Services, noted the rooms had not been upgraded since 1999 and they are showing their age. The upgrades would cover new flooring, cabinets, bathroom fixtures, painting and new OB beds. The total would be around $125,000.

The board approved all three capital requests.

During the administrative report, board members asked Leslie Marsh, LRHC CEO, about the recent announcement that Plum Creek Care Center and WEL-Life at Lexington would be closing in October and September, respectively.

Marsh said they were meeting on Wednesday to discuss the development, Eschenbrenner said the closure announcement was “concerning” and noted nursing homes across the county have been closing, depriving communities of a needed service.

During her update, Nicole Thorell, Chief Nursing Officer and Risk Management, said they had hired four new nurses and were interviewing for a fifth opening this week. With these hires, LRHC will have four nursing staff openings left to fill.

Kirsten Faessler, Chief Operating Officer and Clinic Administrator, said as area schools have all started their fall semesters, she chose to highlight how LHRC has been involved with students and athletes.

Colt Graf, LRHC Athletic Trainer, is present at home and some away games for the Hi-Line co-op. He has also been working on concussion management with Hi-Line.

Faessler also said that providers have signed up to be present at Lexington home football games to help provide support if needed.

There has been an enhanced awareness of the importance of student’s mental health, especially after the disruptions of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Faessler said they provide mental health services to Bertrand, Elwood and Eustis-Farnam schools and there has been an “overwhelmingly positive,” response from school staff. Having the providers in the schools is an important and “much needed,” service, Faessler noted.

During the construction update, Young said their emergency room upgrade project is moving along. The finish date for the construction is the end of October.

August was another month packed with different events for LRHC, Brenna Bartruff, Executive Director of Marketing and Public Relations said.

She noted their sports physical nights were well attended and staff participated in the Overton Area Community Foundation and Lexington Volunteer Fire Department golf tournaments. They also had a booth at the United By Culture Festival.

Bartruff said LHRC had been nominated for the 2022 “Best Of Dawson and Gosper County Awards,” in the categories of Best Medical Facility and Best Physical Therapy Clinic.

LRHC also hosted their own Legacy golf tournament that sold out; Bartruff thanked the teams who participated, all those who lended a hand to help and their sponsors. Staff members in turn thanked Bartruff for her work in organizing the tournament.

Eschenbrenner also presented the July financial report and noted the fiscal year ended in June. He said their gross revenue was consistent with past Julys, but noted they saw an increased use of inpatient services.

The board also approved a charity care request Eschenbrenner presented for $56,628.00.

After discussing the pension plan funding, the board approved adding $200,000 to the plan. Board member Tucker Case abstained from the vote to avoid a conflict of interest.

Appointments and reappointments for August included, Casey Burg, MD; Clarissia Hoeft, APRN; Sara Rutter, MD; Rahul Razdan, MD; John Ray, MD and Lee Marshall, MD.

The board then entered executive session to discuss contracts, but no action was taken following the meeting’s end.

The next LRHC board meeting will take place on Sept. 27 at 12 p.m.