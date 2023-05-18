LEXINGTON — The Lexington Regional Health Center Auxiliary appointed officers and made donations to the hospital during their spring luncheon on Wednesday, May 17.

The event was attended by over 20 Auxiliary members and LRHC staff Jill Denker, Executive Director of Human Resources and Physician Liaison.

The 2023 officers appointed were: Secretary Barb Graham, Treasurer Jo Brown, Vice President Deb Ottman and President Pat Samway.

After receiving updates about Auxiliary goings-on, the members voted to purchase a wall mounted changing table for rehabilitation services in the amount of $7,298.55 and a defibrillator for $9,796.39.

Denker said often the Auxiliary will purchase items that LRHC has on their “wish list,” for capital improvements.

Denker told the Auxiliary members that the changing table will be used for the growing pediatric population to allow better abilities for families to change them. It will also be used for the older population who may struggle getting dressed or changed in a traditional chair.

The table can be well positioned to easily transition over a shower bench to allow for easier showering.

As for the defibrillator, Denker said they are in need of four of them for the emergency room, surgery, the nursing floor and cardiac rehabilitation area. The model shown was more portable than others the hospital has on hand.

The Auxiliary also made a motion to donate $1,500 to the Leaving a Legacy committee, for them to purchase silent or live auction items at their discretion.

The 6th annual Leaving a Legacy event will be hosted by LRHC on Aug. 19 at Kirk’s Nebraskaland Restaurant. The event will feature a dinner, auctions and dueling pianos as the live entertainment.

Denker said the last time they were able to host the full event was 2019 before the COVID-19 pandemic put a damper on things.

“Thank you for all you do for the hospital,” Denker said.

President Pat Samway also thanked the group, “Thank you for all you do, I couldn’t have nicer people to work with.”

“The Auxiliary is a hospital organization that demonstrates hospital core values, and manages the hospital gift shop “The Corner Cupboard”. In addition, they perform various tasks including delivering patient mail, watering patients’ flowers, paying for and delivering the local newspaper,” per the LRHC website.

“The Auxiliary also participate in fundraising projects organized by the members. The funds from these projects are used to purchase equipment for the hospital. Members also assist with hospital health fairs and health screenings,” the website stated.