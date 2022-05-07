LRHC April Board of Directors Meeting

LEXINGTON — Lexington Regional Health Center continues to host numerous medical students, including a resident, a nurse practitioner student, and a physician assistant student, reported Chief Medical Officer Dr. Acosta-Carlson. She also said LRHC is a popular rotation site for students due to the obstetrics experience that one can gain during their time at LRHC.

Chief Nursing Officer, Nicole Thorell, stated that LRHC continues to actively recruit nurses and is excited to host UNMC accelerated nursing students this summer. Thorell also noted that we have two new registered nurse hires coming onboard who graduate in May.

Kirsten Faessler, Chief Operating Officer, shared the service excellence report that LRHC held their DAISY and TULIP award ceremony in early April. Liz Cote was the DAISY award recipient. Liz was nominated for the extraordinary care she provided to a patient in the emergency room and her communication to the floor nursing staff as well. This year there were two TULIP award winners, Gena Carpenter and Heidi Church, both radiology technologists. They were noted for going above and beyond for an incident involving a car accident. The patients had no form of transportation because of the car accident and items they had with them were gone. Gena and Heidi helped take them where they needed to go, bought them groceries, and coordinated with the towing company to help out.

Brenna Bartruff, Executive Director of Marketing and Public Relations, updated the board on a busy April. Bartruff noted that the hospital is once again hosting their Legacy Golf Tournament at the end of August. There are multiple events coming up including Special families connect on Monday, May 9th. The hospital participated in National Walk at Lunch Day with the Orthman Community YMCA on May 27th and had a booth at the Healthy Kids Night at the YMCA on May 29th.

Construction on the emergency room is progressing per Don Young, Executive Director of Ancillary Services. The first half of the emergency room will be done sometime in May and then demo on the other half will start once items are moved over.

Chief Financial Officer Wade Eschenbrenner presented the financial report stating swing bed numbers were up from February. There was one patient eligible for charity care that met the board approval level and was approved.

The board approved appointments and reappointments which included:

Asha Schweitzer, DO

Autumn Luger, PA-C

Brandon Essink, MD

Brian Bossard, MD

Catherine Porter, MD

Edward Wicker, MD

Grant Warmouth, MD

Jack Lionberger, MD

John Horne, MD

Nicole Ericksen, MD

Quinton Kelly, MD

Sarah Craft, PA-C

The next LRHC board meeting will take place Tuesday, May 31.