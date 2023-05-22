LEXINGTON — Staff members across the Lexington Public School district dawned blue on Friday, May 19 in honor of National Police Week.

To honor law enforcement, LPS staff dawned blue attire on Friday. At LHS, staff members posed for a photo with members of the Lexington Police Department.

Sunday, May 14 to Saturday, May 20, 2023 was National Police Week.

Peace Officers Memorial Day and Police Week is an observance in the United States that pays tribute to the local, state, and federal peace officers who have died, or who have been disabled, in the line of duty.

It is celebrated May 15 of each year. The event is sponsored by the National Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) and is implemented by the FOP Memorial Committee.

Much of the holiday centers on the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial wall in Washington, D.C., whose walls feature the names of more than 21,183 law enforcement officers who have been killed in the line of duty.

The holiday was created on October 1, 1961, when Congress authorized the president to designate May 15 to honor peace officers. John F. Kennedy signed the bill into law on October 1, 1962.

The proclamation signed by President Kennedy read in part, “Whereas the police officers of America have worked devotedly and selflessly in behalf of the people of this Nation, regardless of the peril or hazard to themselves; and whereas these officers have safeguarded the lives and property of their fellow Americans.”

“By the enforcement of our laws, these same officers have given our country internal freedom from fear of the violence and civil disorder that is presently affecting other nations; whereas these men and women by their patriotic service and their dedicated efforts have earned the gratitude of the Republic,” the proclamation states.