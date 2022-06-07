Loss of Avamere at Lexington ‘detrimental’; community to close permanently July 31

LEXINGTON — Avamere at Lexington will be closing effective July 31 after the property was sold to a limited liability company from Roswell, New Mexico. The loss of the assisted living facility from the community has been called, “detrimental.”

“Avamere at Lexington, an independent and assisted living community, has announced their permanent closure, effective June 1, 2022. Avamere Communities oversees the management of the building and was notified by ownership of the closure as Chevalier Capital sold the property. The community will be closed effective July 31, 2022,” according to press release from Thomas Cloutier, Chief Marketing Officer with Arete Living.

“Avamere at Lexington was proactive in assisting employees and residents through this transition, assisting them in finding new employment and homes. Maria Barajas, Executive Director of Avamere at Lexington, was instrumental in ensuring a smooth transition,” according to the release.

“We sincerely thank our employees for their dedication to our residents,” stated Sarah Silva, President of Avamere Communities. “Your work directly impacts lives, and I extend my heartfelt thanks for your selfless service. To our residents, thank you for choosing Avamere as your home. Our team has loved getting to know you and serving you,” per the release.

Avamere at Lexington consists of 23 independent living suites and 52 assisted living suites.

Executive Director Maria Barajas was reached for information about the number of residents and staff affected by the closure but the messages were not returned by press time.

According to Dawson County real estate records, the sale of the Avamere property took place on Monday, May 23. It was sold to United Partners, LLC, of New Mexico, which is registered to Narendra Mistry, per the New Mexico Secretary of State.

Mistry was attempted to be contacted about his plans for the location, but could not be reached by press time.

According to the Roswell Daily Record, Mistry is a Roswell businessman with 28 years in the hospitality industry. In March 14, 2020 he purchased a former Avamere facility in Roswell with the intent of turning it into a hotel.

Kirsten Faessler Chief Operating Officer at Lexington Regional Health Center stated, “The closure of Avamere exacerbates an already critical situation around having a safe place that delivers high quality care for our community residents when/if the time comes that they need this level of assistance.”

Faessler said LRHC, “currently has an extremely difficult time in finding a facility that is able to take our patients from the hospital setting, when they need to transition from their home to a new living facility, that provides additional services and care for them. The loss of Avamere to our community would be detrimental.”

Faessler represented both a resident at Avamere and as the COO of LRHC when she attended a meeting called by Avamere to notify residents and their families, or representatives of the situation.

“It was a shock to hear corporate staff from Avamere state that the city and the hospital were made aware of the situation and were unconcerned. That statement is false.”

Lexington Mayor John Fagot said the City of Lexington had not been made aware of the situation prior to June 3 and no information had been shared with city staff from Avamere.

When asked about the effect of the facility closing, Fagot said it would have a negative impact on the community. He said there are discussions to see if a new provider can be found before the facility closes, but was unsure if that was a possibility.

Fagot noted these types of assisted living facilities have been closing all over the country due to a variety of factors, including lack of staff. He said these facilities are important in providing care to residents and ensuring they can stay close to their families.

“As someone who has worked in healthcare my entire professional career advocating for patient and patients’ rights is something I do on a daily basis. I can assure you that myself, the hospital administration, and every hospital employee were astounded and devastated by this announcement,” Faessler said, “We promise you we will be doing everything we are capable of to advocate for the residents of Avamere, the facility, the Avamere staff, and this community.”

Avamere at Lexington has been in the community since 2018 after it took over ownership of the facility from Brookdale Senior Living Solutions, Brookdale was formerly Park Avenue Estates. The building itself was constructed in 1994, according to the Dawson County GIS site.