LEXINGTON — Tongues of flame could be seen in between the tires as a fire spread in the back axle of a trailer along the side of Interstate 80 on Monday, Sept. 23.
At 10:30 a.m. the Lexington Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched to mile marker 243, on I-80 east of Lexington, for a trailer which was reported to be on fire.
At the scene a fire was spreading through one of the back axles of a United trailer, the driver had been able to unhitch the semi from the trailer and had attempted to put out the fire using a fire extinguisher and water bottles.
Law enforcement had already arrived on scene. Agencies included the Nebraska State Patrol and the Dawson County Sheriff’s Office.
The LVFD arrived on scene with Engine 31, the main fire engine and Truck 41, a pumper rig. LVFD member Bob Martin said there were seven firefighters on scene.
The LVFD members were able to extinguish the flames after several rounds of water and the fire was under control after 10 minutes.
Assistant Fire Chief Bo Berry said the fire was caused by loose lug nuts in the rear axle. The fire had been relegated to the inner wheels and had not reached into the box of the trailer.
The extent of the damage was still being determined on scene.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.