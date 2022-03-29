Long in the works, Lexington Chamber’s Platte River Migration Fest sees great inaugural turnout

LEXINGTON — Despite a two year delay due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Lexington Area Chamber of Commerce’s Platte River Migration Fest saw a large inaugural turnout on Saturday, March 26.

Lexington Area Chamber of Commerce (LACC) Executive Director Heather Heinemann said she was, “ecstatic,” by the turnout and said around 200 people came to the event to try beer, wine and spirits from four different breweries, wineries and distilleries.

The event was originally scheduled for March 2020, but just before it was held, the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic forced its cancellation.

Heinemann said the prior Chamber Director, Sarah Neben, had worked to organize the event with Mac’s Creek. Discussions for hosting an event like this stretched back to 2017, the idea was to host local breweries, distilleries and wineries but where to hold the event had been in question.

Then Barry McFarland, with Mac’s Creek, offered their space and their expertise with handling special designated liquor licenses.

“The Platte River Migration Fest has been in the works for several years. The Chamber approached us in 2020 at the winery and brewery about an event they thought might be a great way to bring people into our community during the Crane Migration that happens throughout the area,” McFarland said.

“We thought it was a great idea to expose people to many of our area's great breweries and distilleries in one location,” McFarland said.

The four different businesses that took part included Canyon Lakes Brewing Company of Johnson Lake, Kinkaider Brewery & Sideshow Spirits of Broken Bow, the Upper Room Brewery of Kearney and Mac’s Creek of Lexington.

S.A.M Que BBQ and Madeline’s Café and Bakery were on hand to provide food and dessert. Live music was provided by Formerly Three.

Max McFarland, with Mac’s Creek, said they were “thrilled,” to be the host location for the event, he added they couldn’t have been happier with the turnout. He said it was, “just awesome,” to see the chamber, community and participating businesses come together.

Heinemann thanked Mac’s Creek for hosting the event and helping prepare the liquor licenses; the participating businesses; Lexington Tourism; their exclusive sponsors, Platte Valley Auto, Lexington Regional Health Center and Heartland Chevrolet and Buick and all the volunteers that helped to make the event possible and successful.