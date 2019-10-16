1903 locomotive repaint goal of DCHM’s Give BIG Lex donations

LEXINGTON — History buffs, railroad fans and everyone in between have a chance to help contribute to the repaint of the 1903 Baldwin #485 locomotive, on display at the Dawson County Historical Museum, through Give BIG Lexington this year.
It’s hard to miss driving down Taft St., the 1903 Baldwin locomotive has been on display at the museum since 1980 after it was moved from a city park along Highway 30 to its current place on the DCHM grounds next to the Willow Island depot.
Engine #485 was built by the Baldwin Locomotive Works in 1903 at the Broad St. Philadelphia factory at the cost of $16,483. The locomotive itself is a 2-8-0 Consolidation type and would regularly haul freight and passengers, according the DCHM.
The locomotive was donated to the city of Lexington in 1956, the move to the museum in 1980 required two trucks to move the 95-ton locomotive and 50 ton tender box. The 18 block journey took less than two hours.
The locomotive got a new coat of paint after the 1980 move to cover up a quarter of a decade of exposure to weather, youthful exuberance and a little vandalism. Now the DHCM is looking to give the iron horse a new coat of paint for the same reasons.
Executive Director Crystal Werger said the DCHM started raising funds during Give BIG Lexington in 2017 for a repaint of both the outside fire truck and the locomotive. They were able to raise around $10,000, enough to repaint the fire truck.
This year’s Give BIG goal, and the next two, if necessary, is to raise $20,000 to repair and restore the locomotive, with a goal of having enough funds by the summer of 2021.
Werger said the museum knew it was going to take a few years to raise the necessary funds but hope to raise enough to complete the project in the next few years.
The DCHM is also raising funds through other ways, the money raised during the second annual Trivia Night, on Nov. 9 at 7 p.m., will be added to the donations from Give BIG Lexington. Team tables are $250 and each team can have up to eight people.
T-shirts will also soon be available at $15 and these funds will also go toward the repaint of the locomotive.
The locomotive has had a long part community’s history, from passing through the community when it was still on the rails, to when it was on display along Highway 30.Werger said she still gets comments from people who said they use to play on the locomotive as children.
Today as a museum display, Werger said, the engine is still a magnet for children who love to climb into the cab and imagine themselves blasting down the rails in olden days.
“We get a lot of visitors who come solely for the train,” said Werger, “They are train or railroad enthusiasts and they find out we have a Baldwin locomotive and they want to see it.”
Werger said the locomotive is important to Lexington, “because the railroad is the whole reason Lexington is even here. It has been very important to Lex in many areas like bringing people to settle the area, transporting goods and cattle, and transportation for so many different things before cars became as reliable as they are today.”
There are multiple ways to donate to the DCHM during Give BIG Lexington, one way is to go to the Lexington Community Foundation’s Give BIG headquarters at the Dawson Annex building and donate in person.
Another way is to go online to givebiglexington.org and search for the Dawson County Historical Museum and donate directly.
