LEXINGTON — Weather permitting, work is scheduled to continue the week of March 2 on US-283, south of Lexington, from Reference Post 47.57 to Reference Post 55.92, according to the Nebraska Department of Transportation.
Paulsen Inc. of Cozad, Nebraska has the $8,826,007 contract. Work includes bridge repair, culvert installation, milling, asphalt overlay, guardrail replacement and seeding.
Lane closures will be maintained with flaggers and temporary traffic devices. During the first phase of construction, there will be an 11-foot width restriction for the bridge over Interstate 80. The project is anticipated to be completed by summer 2020.
Motorists are reminded to drive cautiously through construction zones.
