CENTRAL NEBRASKA — An approaching cold front will cause freezing drizzle, ice accumulation and light snow accumulation starting this afternoon and lasting into the morning hours of Friday.
Starting today, April 2, at 1 p.m. the area will be under a winter weather advisory. As temperatures fall throughout the day precipitation will transition to drizzle and freezing drizzle, according to the National Weather Service Hastings.
Initially the ground should be warm enough, but as they cool, ice accumulation could begin on elevated surfaces. Into the late evening, early morning hours, snow accumulation should begin on the roads. Any snow accumulation should be light.
Total ice accumulation should be to two tenths of an inch and snow should be less than one inch.
Expect slippery conditions late Thursday into early Friday.
