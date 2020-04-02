Weather Alert

...A LIGHT WINTRY MIX OF FREEZING DRIZZLE, SNOW AND POSSIBLY SOME SLEET REMAINS POSSIBLE INTO FRIDAY MORNING... ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT FRIDAY... * WHAT...MIXED PRECIPITATION, MAINLY LIGHT FREEZING DRIZZLE AND LIGHT SNOW, BUT PERHAPS ALSO SOME SLEET MAINLY IN PARTS OF NORTH CENTRAL KANSAS. TOTAL ICE ACCUMULATIONS ON THE SURFACE UP TO AROUND ONE TENTH OF AN INCH, BUT SOME ELEVATED SURFACES, INCLUDING POWER LINES, COULD RECEIVE CLOSER TO ONE- QUARTER INCH. TOTAL SNOW/SLEET ACCUMULATION LESS THAN ONE-HALF INCH, AND LIKELY BARELY A DUSTING MOST LOCATIONS. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF NORTH CENTRAL KANSAS AND CENTRAL AND SOUTH CENTRAL NEBRASKA, INCLUDING COUNTIES ALONG AND WEST OF THE HIGHWAY 281 CORRIDOR. * WHEN...UNTIL 7 AM CDT FRIDAY, ALTHOUGH MOST OF THE AREA SHOULD SEE PRECIPITATION END BEFORE THIS. * IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS IN SOME AREAS. SOME POWER OUTAGES ARE POSSIBLE. THE HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS COULD IMPACT THE EARLY FRIDAY MORNING COMMUTE. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...STEADY NORTH WINDS GUSTING UP TO AROUND 35 MPH WILL CONTINUE THROUGH THE NIGHT, PUTTING CONTINUED STRESS ON ICE-COVERED SURFACES SUCH AS POWER LINES. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&