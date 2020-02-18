LEXINGTON — Snowfall up to two to four inches is possible during the period between 6 a.m. Wednesday morning and midnight.
The National Weather Service in Hastings has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Dawson County and others in their northern warning area.
Confidence in snowfall totals has increased enough to warrant the issuance of the advisory. The morning commute may be impacted by slippery roads and winds will be out of the northeast at 10 to 20 mph.
The highest area for snowfall accumulation appears to be a line from Lexington to Columbus, heavier localized amounts could occur depending on where the snow band sets up.
Temperatures will be cold Wednesday into Wednesday evening, in the evening it could reach the single digits due to the snow and clear skies.
The good news is the end of the work week looks to be dry with temperatures slowly moderating each day with Saturday being the warmest for most of the area in the 50s.
