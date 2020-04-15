DAWSON COUNTY — Winter won’t let the area out of its grip, a Winter Weather Advisory is scheduled to begin early in the morning Thursday, April 16 and last into the evening.
According to the National Weather Service Hastings, this system could lead to snow accumulation up to 2-4 inches in some areas, with isolated areas possibly seeing five inches.
The timing of the system and the cold air accompanying it will play the biggest role in how much precipitation an area sees. There could be sharp cut offs and narrow bands of snow, so some areas could see little while others could see much more.
The Winter Weather Advisory is set to begin at 4 a.m. Thursday morning and last until 7 p.m. in the evening.
This time, winds will not be a major issue, it will be out of the northeast at 10-20 mph with gusts reaching around 25 mph.
The system is expected to impact portions of central, east central and south central Nebraska. The NWS warns people roads could be slippery during both the morning and evening commute. “Slow down and use caution while traveling,” NWS Hastings said in their advisory.
