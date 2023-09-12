Due to impending poor weather, Wilson Public Library has postponed its Star Party to Saturday, Sept. 16.

The Star Party is scheduled to begin at 8:15 p.m. at the Cozad High School football field.

Grab a glow-in-the-dark necklace at the west gate, then use the track to walk to the north end where the Platte Valley Astronomical Observers (weather permitting) will be from around 8:15 until at least 10 p.m. with their large telescopes. Mid-Plains Community College’s STEM Club will also be on hand.

Bring your own telescopes or binoculars, or bring a device with a free stargazing app downloaded.

The amateur astronomers will be glad to help you with any device and point out interesting sky objects.