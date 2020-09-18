Wildfire haze descends over the region, reduces visibility

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

LEXINGTON — Smoke from the wildfires in the Western United States has descended closer to the surface and has caused, among other things, reduced visibility, slightly lower temperatures and filtered sunrises.

The smoke was drawn closer to the surface by a cold front which passed through the area Wednesday evening. In some areas, the haze reduced visibility to only five or six miles, according to the National Weather Service in Hastings.

The smoke had been in the atmosphere, around 10,000 feet, before it was pulled to the ground by the front.

The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services issued a smoke advisory and potential air quality impacts on Wednesday.

During yellow category/moderate conditions, unusually sensitive groups should consider limiting prolonged outdoor exertion. When conditions rise to the orange category, sensitive groups are advised to reduce prolonged outdoor exertion.

The smoke was pungent enough in areas it could be smelled.

The wildfires which have devastated portions of California, Oregon and other western states are thought to be the worst in 18 years. The smoke from the fires has even reached Europe, according to a European weather monitoring services, CAMS.

At least 87 wildfires are burning in 11 states, at least 25 people have died since August.