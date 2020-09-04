Weekly COVID-19 brief: New spike in local cases, Nebraska records over 400 deaths

DAWSON COUNTY — COVID-19 cases continued to be reported across the Two Rivers Public Health Department district, with a notable spike on Wednesday. Nebraska broke over 400 virus related deaths, which is more than some whole countries.
Cases confirmed on Monday, Aug. 31
- Buffalo County – 8
- Dawson County – 3
- Gosper County – 1
- Phelps County – 1
- Kearney County – 1
- Harlan County – 1
Cases confirmed on Tuesday, Sept. 1
- Buffalo County – 15
- Dawson County – 4
- Phelps County – 2
- Kearney County – 2
- Harlan County – 1
Cases confirmed on Wednesday, Sept. 2
- Buffalo County – 24
- Phelps County – 5
- Dawson County – 5
- Kearney County – 1
Cases confirmed on Thursday, Sept. 3
- Buffalo County – 15
- Dawson County – 3
- Phelps County –1
- Kearney County – 1
- Harlan County – 1
The spike in 33 cases on Wednesday is the highest since Aug. 14, when 34 cases were reported in one day. The majority of Wednesday’s cases were in Buffalo County, which has been a hot spot since the increase began in late July.
In fact, outside of the large metropolitan areas, Buffalo County continues to have the fourth highest amount of cases reported in the past two weeks. The total for the county has now reach 732. There have been three deaths.
Dawson County continues to record cases nearly every day, but with fewer numbers. Over the past two weeks, 31 cases have been reported. The total for the county is now at 1,016, there have now been 11 deaths.
Gosper County continues to see one or two cases reported each week, with two being discovered in the past two weeks. The total for the county now stands at 24, there have been no deaths.
Totals for the rest of the Two River counties are as follows,
Kearney – 115; Phelps – 78; Franklin – 20; Harlan – 8
The Two Rivers district has now reported 1,972 total cases, with 1,389 no longer being symptomatic. There have been 14 deaths. The risk dial for the district has now increased further into the elevated risk section, higher than it was previously.
Nebraska broke over 400 deaths on Thursday, the number now reaching 404. There have been 35,469 total cases, with 26,766 recoveries.