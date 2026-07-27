Alert Extreme Heat Warning until MON 10:00 PM CDT Jul 27, 2026 Jul 27, 2026 Updated 16 mins ago Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Extreme Heat Warning in Effect Until 10 PM CDT: Dangerous Heat Index Values Up to 120 DegreesWhat’s Happening:An Extreme Heat Warning is in place until 10 PM CDT this evening. Expect dangerously hot conditions with heat index values between 110 and 120 degrees.Affected Areas:North Central KansasCentral NebraskaEast Central NebraskaSouth Central NebraskaWhat to Expect: Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | YouTube | RSS Feed | SoundStack | All Of Our Podcasts Heat index values reaching up to 120 degrees.High temperatures lasting through the afternoon and early evening. Impacts:Increased risk of heat-related illnesses.Potential for heat exhaustion or heat stroke. People are also reading… Overton's Owen Lassen earns overall grand champion market beef champion at Dawson County Fair; other beef show results Karl Ravech, Cam Newton among those let go at ESPN 23-year-old Cozad man charged with child enticement Seven 4-H'ers earn purple ribbons during bucket calf show at Dawson County Fair Paying It Forward: UNK grad Erick Leiva Lopez starts school counseling career in hometown Lexington's Jaelin Wolfinger wins overall grand champion at feeder calf show at the Dawson County Fair Jake Paul sets his sights on an NFL career: 'Going to be quite easy' Charles 'Nick' Nichols receives Quilt of Valor before Platte Valley Auto Rodeo Bands, Brews and BBQs sparked community connection in and beyond Cozad Heartland Chevrolet Show and Shine offers drive down memory lane Early childhood professionals invited to Fifth annual Child Care Professionals Renewal Summit near Cozad Raymond man accused of sexually assaulting a child, court records show Dawson County gets temporary waiver from Medicaid work rules following Tyson plant closure Bill Brecks to serve as Lexington deputy city manager Lexington man sentenced to more than 10 years for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine Safety Tips:Drink plenty of fluids and stay hydrated.Remain in air-conditioned environments when possible.Avoid direct sunlight and strenuous activities.Check on vulnerable relatives and neighbors.Never leave children or pets in unattended vehicles.When to Check Back:Monitor weather.gov or lexch.com/weather for updates. This weather alert was produced with AI assistance using National Weather Service data. Local Weather Get the daily forecast and severe weather alerts in your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Extreme Heat Warning from SAT 5:34 PM CDT until SUN 9:00 PM CDT Extreme Heat Warning and Heat Advisory in Effect Through Monday Extreme Heat Warning until MON 10:00 PM CDT Extreme Heat Warning in Effect Until 10 PM CDT Monday Extreme Heat Warning until MON 10:00 PM CDT Extreme Heat Warning in Effect Until 10 PM CDT Extreme Heat Warning until SUN 9:00 PM CDT Extreme Heat Warning and Heat Advisory in Effect Through Monday Extreme Heat Warning until MON 10:00 PM CDT Extreme Heat Warning in Effect Until 10 PM CDT Monday Recommended for you Watch Now: Related Video Trump's Minerals Deadline One shooter in custody, another still on the loose after gunfire breaks out at Seattle festival One shooter in custody, another still on the loose after gunfire breaks out at Seattle festival Athletes race in the Ironhawk Juniors Triathlon Athletes race in the Ironhawk Juniors Triathlon Kadin Hoger grilling at the encampment on Williamson and South Baldwin streets Kadin Hoger grilling at the encampment on Williamson and South Baldwin streets